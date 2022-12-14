The Economic Development Commission met Tuesday and considered applications from a variety of businesses seeking tax benefits and exemptions.
Board members first met in a public hearing to take testimony from applicants, and will vote on the applications at a future meeting.
St. Thomas realtor Lee Steiner and his attorney, Erica Kellerhals, presented an application for new small business benefits for Coconut Grove, LLC.
Steiner explained that he’s seeking EDC benefits for his guest house business and associated farm, which is offering nightly rentals and farm-to-table dining in Hull Bay.
Board members expressed enthusiasm about the application, including Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson, and Chairman Kevin Rodriquez who said he’s stayed at the property and gave a positive review.
Board members also heard from Cynthia and Jesse Ferrer of Ferrer LLC, which is seeking modification and extension of its tax benefit certificate, including a reduction in the number of full time employees from 10 to 5, and an additional 10 years at 100% of benefits available under the law.
The company operates an evaluation center for law firms to assess potential victims of mass toxic torts like prescription drug and hazardous chemical cases.
The Ferrers also own By-the-Sea Resort Properties LLC, which is separately seeking tax incentives from the EDC to construct a 40-acre, 68-room luxury resort in The Preserve at Botany Bay, an exclusive gated enclave on the west end of St. Thomas.
Doug Barnes and Damien Lysiak testified about a new application by Spyglass Capital LLC, which manages investments for the Barnes family office and its generational wealth.
Amar Shahzad of STR Management gave testimony on a request for modification and extension of existing benefits.
Board members also heard from small business applicants Channing Samir and Trinity Austrie, co-founders of Tysam Tech, LLC.
The environmental engineering firm based on St. Croix, which provides services to industrial, commercial, and government clients. Founded in 2017, Samir said their goal was to help companies stop outsourcing environmental services and help local professionals further their careers in the territory.
The company is in discussions with Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, the new owners of the St. Croix refinery, and is working to expand and help companies navigate complex Environmental Protection Agency regulations and permitting requirements. Future plans include creating a “waste minimization facility” on St. Croix which would use composting and gasification to reduce the volume of waste and help solve the territory’s trash crisis, which currently relies on landfills that are reaching maximum capacity.
Board members praised the company’s efforts, and Nelson became emotional when talking about the EDC’s opportunity to help two young local women succeed in running an innovative small business.
“These are the opportunities we want to provide, a set of young professionals organizing themselves into a company, and presenting themselves to be able to take advantage of benefits created by our local government,” Nelson said. “Don’t play yourself small, be as big as you can be.”
Board members met in executive session for about two hours before returning to open session to vote in public.
Board voted unanimously to table a request for admission of members and marketing material by Morabeza Capital Management LLC until they receive additional information, as recommended by Economic Development Managing Director Margarita Benjamin.
Board members unanimously approved a petition for reconsideration of a benefits application by Tycheros Capital Management VI, and approved a new application for tax incentives by Northside Ventures LLC.
Board members voted unanimously to approve 56 King Street as a wholly owned disregarded entity and real property tax exemptions for beneficiary Systelogic LLC.
The board voted to approve an amendment to the grant of incentives for WVJD LLC, and the beneficiary shall contribute $20,000 to charitable causes in cash or no more than 50% in-kind contributions in the first year, and $25,000 in the second year.
The board also voted to grant a waiver of the full-time employment requirement from 10 to 5 for Alpine Group USVI LLC, after compliance officer Joy Penn said the company’s desirability to the EDC program outweighs the fact that the financial services work performed by the company is not labor intensive. The approval stipulated that the reduction in full time employees must come through attrition.