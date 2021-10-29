The Economic Development Commission voted Thursday to fine United Electronic Industries Services $1,500 in connection with failing to comply with stipulations under its tax incentive program. Based on information discussed at a board meeting Thursday, in 2019, United Electronic Industries Services hired Entity Solutions, a contracted company not licensed to conduct business in the Virgin Islands. Companies that benefit from tax incentives with the EDC program must seek out services from businesses that can legally conduct business in the territory, “whenever available and to the greatest extent possible.”
Five board members unanimously approved the motion to fine the United Electronic Industries Services for the non-compliance.
Board members also approved a voluntary suspension of tax incentives for Carambola Zip Line until April 1, 2024.
According to a petition request from the company, “opening our doors at this time is risky at best.”
After experiencing a series of setbacks over the past two years, the company also requested that the tax incentives be retroactively suspended to 2019. Officials also reported they were prepared to pay the last two years of property taxes, and would pay all other applicable tax incentives back under the Enterprise Zone Commission within 30 days of the decision.
EDC board member Phil Payne abstained from the vote, citing personal relationships with owners of the company, so four members approved the measure.