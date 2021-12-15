The Economic Development Commission heard two new applications from financial services companies seeking tax incentives Tuesday, 2400 Services LLC and Cypress Mortgage Capital, who said they intend to help improve the economic outlook on St. Croix.
John Alexander is a fourth-generation Crucian who said he has been looking for a way to return home for years, and hopes his company 2400 Services will help stimulate the local economy.
The company spends millions every month advertising its mortgage-comparison website, which then connects users to banks willing to lend, Alexander explained.
Board member Phillip Payne noted that the company’s planned salary of $15 an hour “doesn’t go far at all” and Alexander said he’s trying to buy land to create more affordable housing opportunities.
“We need to do something about the cost of electricity, the cost of housing, those essentials that you need to have,” Alexander said.
Cypress Mortgage Capital’s CEO David Kittle said he’s a 46-year mortgage lending veteran in Kentucky who currently has 12 full-time employees working on St. Croix, including five “born and raised in the V.I.”
The company has brought two major league baseball players for a clinic with local kids and supports the homeless, the charity golf tournament, and youth financial literacy programs, Kittle said.
Board member and Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson said Kittle “seems to be speaking from the right place,” and agreed with other board members that “you’re the type of entity we’re looking for.”
The board will vote on the applications at a future decision meeting.
Board members also voted to approve two applications for Barrier Holdings LLC and Red Bay Holdings LLC, who had previously made presentations during public hearings. Board members discussed the matters during executive session for nearly three hours, and did not deliberate publicly.
Barrier Holdings was organized on June 21 and operates a consulting firm for technology, venture capital, and investment management services. The company has committed to five full time employees within a year, and board members voted to unanimously to grant a 20-year certificate of tax benefits.
Red Bay Holdings was organized on June 24 and is seeking incentives as a designated service business offering financial and investment consulting. The company has two wholly owned subsidiaries, and board members voted unanimously to grant a 20-year tax benefit certificate for the company, which has committed to employing 10 people in the territory full time.
Staff recommended the EDC grant a request from Phantasea Tropical Botanical Garden for voluntary termination of tax incentives effective Jan. 1, 2017.
Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused extensive damage to the gardens in 2017, and the lack of visitors due to COVID-19 in 2021 has made the business unable to employ the staff or generate the revenue they’d projected, according to Margarita Benjamin, EDA managing director for economic development.
Board members voted unanimously to approve the request, with the condition that the company shall repay any applicable taxes taken in incentives to the respective agencies, including the Bureau of Internal Revenue.
Economic Development Authority CEO Wayne Biggs Jr. said the EDA has received 28 applications for tax benefits in the 2021 fiscal year, 20 of which were from new applicants. So, “our recruitment is working,” much of which has been virtual during the pandemic, but Biggs said more and more conferences and seminars are reopening for in-person meetings.
The board removed a compliance matter from the agenda, which was listed as a suspension of the certificate of tax incentives and waiver of the full-time employment requirement for EDC beneficiary 183 Media LLC, a St. Thomas online marketing and advertising software company.
Board member Jose Penn said another compliance matter regarding a request for extension of a suspension of the certificate for tax incentives by Tree Limin’ Extreme, a St. Thomas zipline, was removed from the agenda because it will be handled administratively.
The board also added an agenda item regarding Tycheros Capital Management VI Group, which was granted tax incentive benefits for 20 years at 100% of incentives authorized by law in July. The EDC denied inclusion of four entities in the tax benefits, and the company requested reconsideration of that decision, which was also discussed during executive session.
Board members voted to table that matter until they receive further information from the company, but did not specify what information was requested.
Meeting as the Enterprise Zone Commission, board members also voted to grant tax exemptions to Victoria House Inc, a “family corporation” which is receiving a $300,000 restoration investment in the building at No. 7 Strand Street in the Frederiksted Enterprise Zone from GBL Partners LLC.
The building will house a bed and breakfast upstairs with a restaurant downstairs, and the exemptions will be shared between the building’s owner and GBL Partners LLC, according to EZC Director Nadine Marchena Kean.
The EDC voted to grant tax benefits to an art gallery on St. Thomas, 81C, owned by Zack Zook, who has invested $150,000 in renovating the Kronprinsens Gade building.
Kean said a restaurant is planned in addition to the existing gallery, and recommended board members approve exemptions on income, gross receipts and property tax.