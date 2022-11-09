Board of Education/St. Croix
Terrence T. Joseph 3,966 36.68%
Winona A. Hendricks 3,479 32.17%
Mary Moorhead 3,303 30.55%
Board of Education/St. Thomas
Judy M. Gomez 6,039 53.75%
Arah C. Lockhart 3,966 35.30%
Michael L. Charles 1,178 10.48%
Board of Elections/St. Croix
Raymond J. Williams 3,767 28.76%
Kareem T. Francis 3,226 24.63%
Florine Audain Hassell 2,763 21.09%
Frederick Espinosa 1,648 12.58%
Soraya Ferreras 1,637 12.50%
Board of Elections/St. Thomas-St. John
Shikima Jones-Sprauve STJ 5,253 98.70%
Atanya Springette 4,119 40.72%
Harriet A. Mercer 2,804 27.72%
Jacquel Dawson 2,195 21.70%