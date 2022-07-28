The Education Department released new COVID-19 guidance for schools in accordance with Health Department guidelines, as well as orientation schedules ahead of the Aug. 8 reopening of public schools.
Classes for students at Charlotte Amalie High School will begin Aug. 10, according to a news release.
The COVID guidance is as follows:
- Masks are no longer required to be worn in schools, but personal choice should be respected and encouraged for those who choose to
- Mass testing of students and staff are no longer be required before returning to school after extended breaks; testing is recommended for anyone who is symptomatic. The department asks that students and staff observe social distance as best as possible on school campuses.
- Contact tracing will be conducted by the Health Department for every positive case. In the event there is an outbreak at a specific school, there is the potential to test that entire school
According to the news release, the main strategies for student and staff to prevent COVID-19 in schools are:
- Staying up to date on vaccinations
- Staying home when sick
- Good hand hygiene and covering coughs and sneezes
- Cleaning and disinfection at least once a day to reduce risk of germs
The department also released orientation schedules for public school students. For a full listing of school locations and varied times according to grades, visit website at www.vide.vi.