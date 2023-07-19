The V.I. Education Department this week announced orientation dates, beginning Tuesday, for public high schools in the territory.
According to a released statement, students must attend orientation in full uniform, and accompanied by a parent or guardian.
A copy of an up-to-date immunization card must be provided, and school fees will be collected at each orientation session. If school insurance is not being purchased, a copy of private insurance must be presented.
Parents, guardians, and students are encouraged to stay tuned for important back-to-school information for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Updates will be regularly posted to the Education Department’s website and Facebook page.
For additional information, please contact the respective schools: St. Croix Central High School (340) 778-0123, St. Croix Educational Complex High School (340) 778-2036, Charlotte Amalie High School- (340) 774-0780 and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School (340) 775-6380, the release noted.
The orientation schedule is as follows:
• 8 to 11 a.m. or 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. — All incoming 9th graders and new/transfer students. Students can choose one option over the other.
• 8 to 11 a.m. — Last names ending in A to G for 10th, 11th, and 12th grade
• 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Last names H to L
• 8 to 11 a.m. — Last names ending in M to S for 10th, 11th, and 12th grade
• 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Last names T to Z
Educational Complex High School
• 9 a.m. — All incoming 9th graders and new students
• 8 to 11 a.m. — Last names ending in A to L for 10th, 11th, and 12th grade
• 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Last names M to Z
St. Thomas-St. John District
Charlotte Amalie High School
• 10 a.m. — 12th grade at Café Kean (cafeteria)
• 1 p.m. — 9th grade at Digna Marie Wheatley Gymnasium
• 3 p.m. — 10th and 11th grade at Digna Marie Wheatley Gymnasium