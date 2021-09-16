Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin announced late Wednesday night that students in kindergarten through third-grade and staff at Joseph Gomez Elementary School will undergo testing today, following a COVID-19 exposure on the campus two days ago.
In a statement released by Berry-Benjamin’s spokesperson shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, she announced that the kitchen at Ulla F. Muller Elementary School will also be closed today, citing COVID-19 exposure.
According to the news release, kitchens at Gomez and at Yvonne Bowsky elementary schools are closed temporarily” due to electrical failure of refrigeration equipment.”
Maintenance crews are assessing the cause of the equipment failure, which could stem from recent, frequent power outages. Repairs are being planned, the release stated.