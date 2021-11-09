Education announces students return to campus, but some get less face time

The V.I. Education Department has announced their plan to return to a “greater sense of normalcy” as all students are slated to return to in-person learning Jan. 10, yet many high school students will still spend the majority of their school week learning virtually.
In a press briefing Monday, St. Croix Insular Superintendent Carlos McGregor and St. Thomas-St. John Deputy Superintendent Symra Dee Brown announced their district’s respective school schedules in detail.
It is still not apparent when high school students will be able to return to a full week of in-person learning.
“Currently the high schools have 900-plus students, we have to have the proper social distancing in place, so that is why we had to divide the different campuses into cohorts,” McGregor explained. “As we proceed we may be able to lessen some of those things.”
Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham said 9th-grade students have more in-person class time as it is a “critical time” as they begin their high school education.
“Our 9th-grade students are a special cohort unto themselves; these students’ programming accommodates greater flexibility in scheduling because they are all taking the same course load at the same time. In 10th-12th grades, however, the classes become less homogenous,” Graham said. “They are in need of greater face-to-face interaction with teachers to ensure solid academic footing for the next four years.”
Some 6th- through 12th-grade students will also be preparing for the Virgin Islands Virtual Academy, a pilot program as the department looks to establish a permanent online school.
Brown said 94 St. Thomas-St. John students were accepted into the program, and McGregor said 90 students were accepted in the St. Croix district’s program.
Assistant Education Commissioner Victor Somme III gave updates on the department’s COVID-19 testing procedures, and current vaccination rates among employees.
Somme said that COVID-19 antigen rapid tests will be conducted by school nurses for students who exhibit virus symptoms, and PCR testing will be conducted on 10% to 15% of students per month, at all schools starting in December.
“Conducting surveillance testing allows the Department of Education and the Department of Health additional contact tracing, and the ability to track trends in schools and communities,” Somme said.
There are two parental consent forms for systematic and surveillance testing, which will be distributed by school officials, and are also available on the Education Department’s website, under the COVID-19 tab.
“Parents and guardians who decline testing for their children from the Department of Education must have their child or children tested by an outside provider and submit a negative COVID-19 test after quarantining in order for the child or children to return to school,” Somme said.
As of Oct. 27, 49.81% of St. Thomas-St. John employees are vaccinated, while 46.86% of employees are vaccinated in the St. Croix district, which represents a 6.2% increase from September 16, according to Somme.
“We are not comfortable with 50%, in working with the Department of Health, they have percentages that they are seeking as well, and at this point 70% is our target,” Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin said.
While the COVID-19 vaccine is not mandated for students returning to in-person classes, the department is encouraging parents and students ages 5 and up get the vaccine.
“We encourage you to get vaccinated, it can only help us keep our schools open,” Berry-Benjamin said.