V.I. Education Department officials Monday reassured V.I. Board of Education members that the territory’s public schools will be ready for students by Aug. 9.
The department recently announced that on Aug. 9 public schools will resume in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. COVID concerns forced the department to institute virtual learning during the 2020-2021 year.
During Monday’s virtual conference with Board of Education members, Education’s Chief Operations Officer Dionne Wells-Hedrington detailed the most pressing work being done on school campuses, including safety and security matters, along with COVID-related projects.
“I am very confident in the work being done and we are excited to be able to receive our students and staff,” Wells-Hedrington said.
COVID-related maintenance projects include cleaning AC filters, installing air purifiers, installing hand sanitizers and hand washing stations, and posting necessary signage on campuses.
St. Croix Insular Superintendent Carlos McGregor reported that the expected end date for all maintenance work occurring on campuses is Aug. 1.
St. Croix Deputy Superintendent Carla Bastian explained that while all schools were undergoing a deep cleaning before students return, the department has also worked to bring on additional staff and custodians for daily cleaning and sanitizing.
Additionally, Deputy Superintendent Ericilda Ottley-Herman gave an overview of the instructional approach teachers will be taking as students return to classrooms. Along with data-driven instructional planning, teachers and administrators are also looking to address students’ social-emotional learning needs.
“In the first 10 days of school, instructors will be focusing on building relationships with students,” Ottley-Herman said.
During this introduction period, teachers will also gather data through diagnostic assessments and student interest surveys.
“In the second week we will focus on laying a strong foundation, reinforcing routines and procedures, and foundational skills. We will also be utilizing this time to review all diagnostic data,” Ottley-Herman said.
According to Ottley-Herman, data gathered within the first week of school will be used to assess learning gains and losses, and to set instructional goals.
St. Thomas-St. John Deputy Superintendent Symra-Dee Brown outlined to board members a similar approach as the St. Croix district in regard to academics, but she also noted her district is focusing on individual student success.
St. Thomas-St. John Insular Superintendent Stefan Jürgen spoke about systems in place for COVID testing.
“Nurses are being trained to conduct COVID testing, and we’ve also established random sampling. Frequently, we will sample the student body that has agreed to testing,” he said.
Jurgen said that the random sampling is primarily for students, but staff can participate if they want to.
According to the department, students and staff are not required to be vaccinated, but it is highly encouraged.
Board member Emmanuella Perez Cassius announced that walkthroughs at campuses to determine whether they are environmentally safe for students are tentatively set for the end of next week. Dates are still being finalized between the department and the board.