The V.I. Board of Education cited dozens of concerns surrounding safety and operations in its annual School Management Accountability Report submitted to the Legislature, ahead of the Aug. 8 reopening of schools announced by the Education Department.
The 160-page document was released after the board’s Schools Plants and Facilities Committee members held walk-throughs, and received reports from the V.I. Fire Services, and Education officials themselves. The board meantime said it was displeased with some agencies that ignored their mandated responsibilities, and forced the board to provide a report with incomplete data, according to chairperson Kyza Callwood.
Meanwhile acting Education Commissioner Victor Somme III in refuting the report, noted “we are careful to conduct these annual inspections so we can identify and address priority areas as part of our year-round maintenance plan.”
Some of the concerns are among a lengthy list of to-dos “following the most recent inspections have been completed, “and architectural and engineering consultants have developed packages to address high-priority areas of concern,” Somme said in a statement.
Callwood, in a transmittal letter accompanying his report submitted to the Legislature, said the school site maintenance is a continuous process and requires “a more accountable effort between various agencies and the education department.”
“The current approach provides many voids,” he wrote.
According to the report, principals have forwarded repair requests to Education’s Division of Maintenance, with “no ability to track progress or estimate a completion date.”
The school administrators’ role in project planning “appears ambiguous” as they are not notified when contractors are scheduled to execute work. This he said, has led to problems at aging school sites being compounded. He listed a “lack of adequate storage, fire safety hazards, leaks, lighting, and deep cleaning” at those schools.
According to Callwood, the V.I. Fire Services — which checks for fire safety — and the Department of Health — which checks for food safety relative to the school lunch program, “no other reporting agency” including the Office of Disaster and Recovery, which is dealing with school repairs since the 2017 twin hurricanes, complied leaving the report incomplete.
Callwood said the various needs at the school “are obvious.” They include repairing leaky roofs or replacing damaged ceiling tiles; repairs to restroom faucets, toilets, and kitchen equipment including walk-in coolers and freezers, light fixtures as well as painting, carpentry, electrical repair jobs and maintenance of air conditions.
Somme acknowledged the aging buildings, noting that they will be ready for students.
“While many of our buildings are aged and have outlived their lifecycle, this does not prohibit us from opening schools on time and providing safe and welcoming environments for students to learn,” Somme said. “Maintenance is ongoing, and we continue to work closely with the Office of Disaster Recovery, our federal partners, and industry consultants to build new schools or modernize existing buildings. I look forward to welcoming students and staff, and opening schools safely in August.”
Callwood, in his report, noted that the inability for principals and the board to monitor school repair progress online “tremendously affects accountability.”
He noted:
- The department cited implementation of an online maintenance system, but it isn’t accessible by school site administrators rendering it ineffective at delivering information and data.
• There is no dedicated funding source or line-item budgets for maintenance sustainability.
• The consolidation of school sites has created large numbers of students, staff, and faculty in schools that are “inadequate to safely accommodate large populations.”
• There are no reports to confirm that there was testing of air and water for each school site as required annually to be performed by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Hazard Administration and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
• School intercoms are either missing or non-existent throughout the multiple campuses.
• School cameras have been non-operational since 2017 hurricanes.
• Limited, inadequate number of school monitors are available.
• Limited drill practices specifically for active shooter lock downs, and earthquakes.
• The emergency response plan is not posted on campuses nor accessible to all school populations.
• Campuses still have inadequate lighting and open perimeters that are not supervised.
• A backlog of projects exists without set completion dates, “updated information regarding federal fund expenditures for school plants and facilities is needed on a consistent basis.”
• There is no detailed rollout plan for 2022 summer repairs in anticipation of reopening.
• There is no dedicated plan for upkeep of school equipment like vehicles, air conditioners, kitchen and vocational equipment.