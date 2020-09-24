V.I. Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin on Wednesday said grades for the initial part of the school year will not be suspended. The announcement came a week after she made comments that suggested the contrary.
Speaking to members of the Senate Committee on Education and Workforce Development, Berry-Benjamin insisted that grades will not be suspended because the V.I. Board of Education twice denied her request to put off grading until all students had access to a computer. However, during a Sept. 16 episode of Community Connect, a virtual town hall on the department’s Facebook page, Berry-Benjamin said she would implement a so-called “engagement period,” in which grading would be suspended until the department received its order of 12,000 Google Chromebooks and supplied every student in the territory.
“Once all of our students receive laptops or we go back in front of their teachers … that’s when our official marking periods will begin,” she said in the town hall. “It’s not equitable to all students and we cannot see ourselves asking teachers and students to be stressed and pressured with grading and having to be held responsible for content not taught.”
Education spokesperson Cynthia Graham told The Daily News on Wednesday that Berry-Benjamin was merely sharing the department’s position about grading and meant to say “grades should be suspended,” rather than “grades will be suspended.”
The Sept. 16 episode of Community Connect has since been removed from the department’s Facebook page.
As students reach the end of their two-week “soft opening,” many still lack the ability to access their virtual instruction. Education officials indicated that 905 students in the St. Thomas-St. John district and 240 students in the St. Croix district have yet to log on to their virtual learning platforms.
According to St. Croix district superintendent Carlos McGregor, a shipment of laptops will be available on Monday or Tuesday for those high school students on St. Croix still in need.
The shipment is separate from the mass Chromebook order, he said. As for 6-8th graders, tablets are still being sought to those still waiting.
St. Thomas-St. John district superintendent Stefan Jurgen said all seniors have been supplied. However, students in lower grades who lack a device must rely on their teachers to contact them and their parents to arrange the best means to deliver instructional materials.
Education officials advised the public to contact the department for any questions or concerns at public.relations.@vide.vi or 774-0100.