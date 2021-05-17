Education, collaboration, funding among needs for local farmers

ST. JOHN — St. John farmers and agriculture enthusiasts shared what they need in order to be successful at Monday evening’s Agricultural Plan Task Force Meeting, held at Gifft Hill School. Among the top requests were education, a means for farmers to collaborate and communicate with one another, and funding.
“I don’t have access to understand what other farmers have researched here,” said resident Leonardo Perez, who farms on his Bordeaux Mountain property. “I could be repeating experiments that were already done before. Access to information would help us to keep growing with what’s been learned already.”
Resident David DiGiacomo suggested a gardening club where farmers can share knowledge.
“The camaraderie that would develop out of that would be helpful,” said DiGiacomo.
Community gardens also foster a spirit of education and information sharing, said resident David Silverman, who joined the town hall via Zoom.
“Community gardens do engender a real positive energy of sharing and learning among people who might then become more active in the farming process,” said Silverman. “With community gardens, you can share infrastructure to keep pests out and learn from one another.”
Bordeaux resident Perez noted another obstacle many farmers face, which is a lack of funding to access newer farming technology, like hydroponic systems.
“You have people interested in farming who don’t have the capital, and people with the capital who are interested in fresh food,” V.I. Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson responded. “We have to fuse these two together.”
Landscape architect and arborist Elaine Mills shared her experience in the Rutgers Master Gardener Program, where she said the university’s cooperative extension service produced fact sheets with solutions to pests, ways to conserve soil and other helpful hints for farmers.
“I would be an advocate for the University of the Virgin Islands’ Cooperative Extension Service being a much more robust operation to serve the community at all levels,” said Mills. “People who’ve lived here for a long time have techniques and tricks they could share with new gardeners.”
Former Agriculture Commissioner Louis Petersen said he was encouraged by the V.I. Legislature’s passing of Act 8404, requiring an agricultural plan for the territory.
“That the mandate came from the Legislature is a really big message for me,” said Petersen. “The Department of Agriculture has generally not been funded sufficiently to address the same needs you expressed tonight. My hope is that because the mandate has now come from the legislature, there will be support of the Virgin Islands Department of Agriculture and the industry of farming as a whole.”
Gallows Point General Manager Akhil Deshwal shared that even though there’s a small garden at the resort and greens are sourced from the Coral Bay Garden Center, the resort’s onsite restaurant, Ocean 362, still sources more than 50 percent of its produce from Florida. Deshwal noted the abundance of fruits, vegetables and greens that are produced on St. Croix that never make it to St. John.
“We do ship, through a marketing program, produce from St. Croix to St. Thomas at no cost to the farmers, and that could definitely be extended to St. John,” said Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Hannah Carty.
Monday’s meeting was the first of three town hall meetings to be hosted by the task force with the goal of working toward an agricultural plan for food security in the territory as mandated by Act 8404.
St. Croix’s town hall meeting is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at UVI’s Great Hall, and the St. Thomas town hall meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 3. Each meeting can also be attended via Zoom using the link https://zoom.us/j/3850929463. Those who plan to attend Wednesday’s meeting in person should pre-register by calling 340-693-1003.
There are numerous other ways for farmers and community members to be involved in the agricultural plan. Ideas, thoughts, and suggestions can be emailed to agplan@doa.vi.gov. To learn more about the agricultural plan, visit doa.vi.gov/ag-plan.