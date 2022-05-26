The V.I. Education Department reported six separate cases this school year involving the ingestion of marijuana laced edibles across four public schools and both districts during Wednesday’s Senate Health, Hospitals, Human Services Committee.
There have been three cases reported on St. Thomas, one at Charlotte Amalie High School and the other two at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School. In addition, there have been four reported cases on St. Croix, three at St. Croix Central High School and one at St. Croix Educational Complex. All cases ended with a trip to the hospital and suspension for the offenders.
“The use of edibles among our students appears to have risen in popularity over the last two years as students have been at home during the pandemic — many were unsupervised by adults for long periods,” said the department’s Assistant Commissioner Victor Somme III who appeared in lieu of Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin.
“The VIDE clearly recognizes that the crisis of illegal substance use, specifically edibles, are indicative of larger issues in our community that are now manifesting on our school campuses,” Somme said.
Police Lieutenant Claudius Hippolyte, Commander of the School Security Bureau of the St. Thomas/St. John District for the V.I. Police Department, said all the “cases pretty much came in at the same time” around April when the department noticed a spike of incidents that clustered together as “none of the cases are too far apart from each other.”
“Since the start of the school year the VIPD School Resource Officers and Juvenile Bureau Detectives have encountered several students who have consumed edibles on school grounds,” Hippolyte said. “The severity of this issue is unknown as it is believed some student illnesses went unreported by parents. Students have been found to have reported feeling sick, lost consciousness and feeling outside themselves.”
The unusual timing of the sequence of cases had some senators question whether the incidents could be related to left over party favors from Carnival that students were able to procure, to which officers who attended the hearing said it was certainly a possibility.
Adding to the speculation on the origin of the products, Sen. Janelle Sarauw said she doesn’t think students made the edibles, as she has seen them in various convenient stores that can be purchased right off the counter “at the corner store when you’re buying a soda.”
V.I. Department of Health acting Commissioner Dr. Nicole Craigwell Syms said there is clearly an issue with the data compiled in relation to community cannabis use and dependency, as the Schneider Regional Medical Center data “is trending down.” In 2001 dependency was at 46%, in 2020 it was 36%, and 18% this year so far.
According to Somme, the Department of Education has taken several precautions and measures to mitigate the issue, starting with mandatory participation in substance abuse counseling while on suspension for committing what the department calls a level three or four infraction.
He added the department has established a collaboration between the Department of Health and the Virgin Islands Police Department, the three entities together forming the Edibles Taskforce which meets virtually every Monday at 10 a.m.
“These meetings are to plan and execute actions to inform and educate students, faculty, staff, parents, and the wider community of the dangers of edibles consumption,” Somme said.
With legalization of marijuana looming, Sen. Kurt Vialet said, “If we can’t fix our compliance, adherence, and enforcement entity — well then we are going to have more problems when we move to the next step. Now is really an opportunity for us to really clean up a lot of these issues.”
Separately, the committee received testimony from Gov. Juan Luis Hospital and Medical Center officials on the status of the temporary facility called JFL North to be used while renovations occur on the hospital, staffing levels, and the hospital’s audit.
Darryl Smalls, Executive Director of Facilities and Capital Development for the Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team, said JFL North is “actively under construction” and “on track” as the mechanical building — which was not part of the original plans but became an essential component — would be completed by August 2022.
The building houses the life safety system, the domestic water system, the medical air and vacuum systems, he oxygen systems, emergency generators and the fire suppression system and once completed will render JFL North entirely independent of the hospital and “facilitate the complete demolition of JFLH,” Smalls said.
Christopher Finch, member of the St. Croix District Governing Board for the hospital and Chairman of the Territorial Hospital Board, said the audit was publicly published last month and done at request of the board by the Office of the Inspector General which produced three findings: internal controls, questionable management decisions, and frequent management turnover.
“We have agreed with the findings,” Finch said. “The board and leadership recognized many of these problems before the audit was released and work has been ongoing to create systems and processes to ensure the hospitals operate with high accountability to the public, our patients, and staff.”
During the discussion senators dove into specifics regarding the audit and renovations, but by the end of the block some senators still had burning questions they would have to leave for another time.
“We still have a lot to discuss, right? We still didn’t touch on building and coding, we didn’t touch on unfunded care, we didn’t touch on presumptive eligibility, and there are a number of issues that confronts the hospital — but none the less we are making some progress,” Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. said.
Sens. Francis, Sarauw, Vialet, Marvin Blyden, Samuel Carrion, Kenneth Gittens, and Alma Francis-Heyliger were present for the hearing.