V.I. Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin on Wednesday announced an immediate restructuring of the 2019-20 school year, a move that aims to soften the blow for students, who since March 18 have been working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Berry-Benjamin, who appeared at a Government House press briefing on St. Croix, said the Education Department has revamped the 2019-20 school year to three marking periods instead of its usual four. As such, students’ overall final averages will be calculated using only the averages from the first three marking periods.
“The fourth marking period will not be included in the calculation; rather, the fourth marking period, which is currently underway, will be used for academic enhancement and/or credit recovery,” Berry-Benjamin said.
In effect, grades earned during the fourth marking period will be used either to replace a student’s failing grade from the third marking period — or, if a student is already passing, enhance that student’s average.
An average of 70% is the required passing minimum grade for students as established by the V.I. Board of Education.
“The plan will allow for students earning less than a 70% per subject, as of March 17, the opportunity to earn an average of 70% or higher,” Berry-Benjamin said. “Students who have earned this as of March 17 [will get] the opportunity to improve their grade if they wish to do so.”
Distribution of devices
Berry-Benjamin said her department is creating a distribution schedule for laptops and Internet devices for those students who lack these resources.
Priority will be given to 12th graders who have earned less than a 70% average by March 17 and who are in need of the technology. Priority will then go to 11th graders on down — again, those who earned less than a 70% average and who are in need.
Students with passing grades who still wish to improve their grade will be the last group on the priority list.
“A comprehensive distribution schedule will be announced and posted on the Education Department’s website and Facebook page once it’s completed,” Berry-Benjamin said.
Other announcements
Berry-Benjamin announced the following updates:
• Online education platforms Edmentum, Acellus and i-Ready will remain available for all public school students to access through the end of the school year.
• No final exams will be administered for the 2019-20 school year.
• Credit will be given by default to all Career and Technical Education students who are actively enrolled in academics as of March 17.
• Construction Pathway students who receive industry certification from the National Center for Construction Education and Research will receive certification for the 2019-20 school year upon completion of data entered by teachers.
• Students enrolled in night school and/or the Wheatley Skills Center will abide by the 70% grade point average requirement set by the Board of Education.
• Adult Education students who have successfully passed their GED examination will receive a high school diploma.
• The Education Department will be offering summer enrichment and credit recovery opportunities during the summer, likely done remotely.
Berry-Benjamin said students have until Friday to submit their completed assignments from the work packets they received on March 17.
Students are required to take a photo of their completed work and email it to their teacher.
By contract, school-based personnel will be on spring break from Monday to May 1, according to the commissioner.
Remote teaching, as well as breakfast and lunch distribution, will be fully suspended during this period until May 4.
The last day of school is June 4.
“The department is considering a variety of graduations for the 2019-20 and we already began exploring virtual options,” Berry-Benjamin said.
This effort is being spearheaded by graduation committees in each district.
For updates, visit www.vide.vi and or the Education Department’s Facebook page. For questions or concerns, email public.relations@vide.vi.
