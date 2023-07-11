Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington is appealing to the public in the wake of a string of vandalism and thefts that she said is impacting her department’s projects.
The new school year is just one month away, and Wells-Hedrington described the incidents to include warehouses being destroyed and equipment stolen as “senseless, brazen and unfortunate.”
According to a news release, air conditioning units stored at the Department of Education’s procurement warehouse on St. Thomas were destroyed for their copper coil cores. Windows and other construction equipment stored at the Charlotte Amalie High School demolition sight were stolen as well as 107 solar panels that stored at St. Croix’s Educational Complex High School.
These acts gravely impact the students of the territory by taking away needed resources for classrooms and campuses.” Wells-Hedrington said. “We must think of the students, our children, who are our future, before engaging in such behavior.”
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta, following Monday’s weekly briefing, said in a statement that the solar panels intended to support Complex during regular and emergency operations. He said the units are designed to function during extended grid outages and significantly reduce the use of fossil fuel generators.
The project was slated to be completed by August, but officials said the theft of nearly a third of the needed solar materials compromises the project’s timeline and puts its timely completion in jeopardy.
Motta also lamented the thefts and vandalism.
“It is unacceptable and it’s uncalled for. We can’t let it stand anymore,” he said. “As a community, we have to do better. This is something that really sets back the Department of Education’s ability to ensure the successful start of a new school year that benefits our students in the public education system.”
Motta added the department officials “already have enough challenges with aging school campuses and every time they take one step forward, it seems that they always have to take two steps back.”
Both Motta and Wells-Hedrington pleaded with the public to keep a watchful eye out in and around school campuses and to report any information related to these crimes.
Anyone caught stealing items or using the stolen items will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, according to the statement.
“This is for our children, our students and I’m pleading with you guys just as a citizen and even on the behalf of the administration; anybody with any information, please come forward,” Motta said.
Residents with information related to the incidents are urged to call 911 or the anonymous tip line 1-800-222-8477.