An uptick in COVID-19 cases post Carnival has forced the V.I. Education Department to continue virtual classes in the St. Thomas-St. John District this week, while students on St. Croix will resume in-person instruction.
“Positive COVID-19 cases are treading higher in the STT-STJ district. This seems to be consistent with the fact that there was Carnival,” Education spokesperson Cynthia Graham said when reached late Tuesday night, and following a statement issued just before 10 p.m.
The increased cases were expected, and last week Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion announced a three-day period for mass testing of students, teachers, bus drivers and other school-based staff in both districts.
The testing, which began Monday, resulted in major traffic tie-ups around the testing sites at D.C. Canegata Ballpark on St. Croix and near the former Cinema One parking lot near Charlotte Amalie High School on St. Thomas. The lines were shorter on Tuesday.
The Daily News requested the results of testing conducted Monday and Tuesday afternoon, and Health issued two separate statements in one email after 10 p.m. — one reminding residents of quarantine and social distancing guidelines, and the other containing COVID-testing results.
“On Monday, 5,572 students, teachers and school staff were tested on all three islands. Tuesday, we tested a total of 3,921,” according to the Health Department news release.
Further, it noted that of the total Education population tested as of Tuesday, “290 individuals tested positive and are now isolated.”
“Our goal is to do everything possible to make the in-person instruction experience safe and healthy for students and teachers alike,” Encarnacion said.
The uptick in cases follows last week’s shortened mini-Carnival where politicians joined residents in enjoying activities including J’ouvert, Food Fair, and free concerts at Carnival Village. Student groups also took part in a combined parade for adults and children.
Encarnacion appeared to imply that the uptick in COVID cases are among students.
“If we can identify and isolate active cases from the student population at the schools, we stand a far better chance of reducing the transmission of COVID-19,” Encarnacion said in the prepared statement.
Graham, in the statement released by Education, said classes in the St. Thomas-St. John District will remain virtual this week with students expected to resume in-person classes on May 9.
Health, she said, will continue to offer mass testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today “for students and school-based staff who did not test on May 2-3. Please visit www.vide.vi for complete details.”
According to Graham, students and school-based staff on St. Croix should report to their campuses if they received a negative COVID-19 test result.
“Students’ negative test results must be shown at the entrance of the school, where they will receive a wristband to wear for the remainder of the week,” she said.
Tuesday night, and prior to Graham’s statement, parents in the St. Thomas-St. John District were notified about the virtual classes in an 8:17 p.m. email sent to parents. Graham, reached shortly thereafter, confirmed the information to The Daily News. A news release was later issued.
Encarnacion, in a statement released last week, advised that “due to the increased rate of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations territory-wide,” there would be mass testing for students and all staff associated with junior and high schools territorywide.
“While we anticipated an increase in positive cases during the Carnival season, infections have been showing up at a concerning rate and we want to do everything we can to ensure that students and school-based staff are as safe as possible before they return to their school campuses,” she said in a prepared statement issued the same day as throngs of revelers took to Veterans Drive for J’ouvert.
At the time, the statement noted that students and staff who received a negative COVID-19 test result on May 2 and May 3 would be free to return to their campus, and anyone who was not able to be tested on those days could do so today.
Testing sites on St Croix are located at the D.C. Canegata Ballpark and the St. Croix Educational Complex parking lot. On St. Thomas testing locations are at the Old Cinema One parking lot and the Joseph E. Gomez School Field. A testing site on St. John is also available at the V.I. Port Authority’s gravel lot.
Also Tuesday, Encarnacion announced two COVID-19 related deaths on St. Croix, marking the first such announcement since March.
In a statement issued at 3:42 p.m., Encarnacion identified the 112th COVID victim as a 97-year-old woman on St. Croix. And, just over an hour later, at 5:04 p.m., released a second statement confirming a second COVID death that day. She identified the victim as an 87-year-old woman.
The last time the Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death was on March 28.