Students will not be returning to the Claude O. Markoe Elementary School campus for in-person instruction as planned.
St. Croix District Insular Superintendent Carlos McGregor made the decision to keep the Frederiksted school closed after learning the school’s roof is leaking.
“The heavy rains we experienced over the weekend tested the integrity of some of the repairs that were performed by our maintenance staff,” he said. “This extra time will allow the contracted vendor to come onto the campus and perform permanent repairs to the roof.”
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School students will continue to learn from home until further notice, according to an Education Department statement.
Students in pre-kindergarten through first grade, self-contained special education students and second- and fourth-year Career And Technical Education certificate students will return to class today on St. Croix.
On March 9, students in second and third grades will return to class on St. Croix.
General education students in grades 4-12 will continue learning from home and parents of students in pre-kindergarten through third grade have the option of continuing to have their children learn from home, according to the Education Department.