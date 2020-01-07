The V.I. Education Department has announced four additional dates in January when its schools and administrative offices will be closed.
Today, public schools and administrative offices in the St. Croix District only will be closed for staff and students to attend funeral services for Assistant Education Commissioner Maria Encarnacion, who died on Dec. 21. The viewing begins at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted.
