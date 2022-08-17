Education Commissioner-nominee Dionne Wells-Hedrington, testifying Tuesday before the Senate’s Finance Committee during the department’s budget hearing, discussed its longstanding and ongoing challenges.
The department has a proposed 2023 budget that includes $177 million from the General Fund, a slight decrease of 3% below the current fiscal year. Wells-Hedrington testified that there is no allocation for service and supplies, but they are discussing a $13.67 million supplementation budget package with the Office of Management and Budget.
The territorywide public school enrollment is 10,234, including 5,091 in St. Croix and 5,143 in the St. Thomas-St. John District, a decline of 35% or 759 students.
Wells-Hedrington said, however, that the department is still struggling to provide coverage to all classrooms amid an exodus of teachers.
Many wait until just before the start of the school year to quit because they are under the belief they will not be paid, which makes recruitment a challenge, and Wells-Hedrington said the department is working to earn back the trust of staff, and keep employees from leaving.
The bulk of the budget, 67%, is for personnel services, recommended at nearly $119 million, an 8% increase over the current fiscal year.
The department has 2,172 full-time positions in the budget, including 125 filled exempt positions at $8.2 million; 16 vacant exempt positions at $424,958; 1,942 filled classified positions at $88.2 million; and 83 vacant classified positions at $1.6 million. Additional cost of $19,235,640 includes union increases ($17,326,595 – American Federation of Teachers and $1,909,045 – Educator Administrators Association); substitute teacher pool funding at $800,000; night school teacher per diem payments budgeted at $400,000; and part-time/temporary employment totaling $25,000, according to the testimony.
Funding budgeted for fringe benefits is $57 million, which is also an 8% increase, according to the testimony.
The department currently has 1,028 active employees in the St. Thomas-St. John District, and 1,114 in St. Croix.
Between the period of June and through Monday, the department received 99 resignations and retirement letters from teachers and support staff, and about 90 in St. Croix, officials told senators.
Sen. Marvin Blyden expressed shock.
“Commissioner-nominee, that’s like a crisis to me, to be honest with you,” he said.
Wells-Hedrington said classes are being consolidating and paraprofessionals and substitutes are being used to fill the gaps while the department recruits replacements.
Ericilda Ottley-Herman, acting insular superintendent, St. Croix District, said class size is around 17 or 18 students in elementary schools and 22 in secondary schools, “and this year we’ve asked them to maximize” at both levels because of the recent resignations.
Stefan Jürgen, insular superintendent, St. Thomas-St. John District, said they “did some right sizing” of classrooms last year and shuffled some staff to help better accommodate students.
While school staff are working hard under difficult conditions, Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Kurt Vialet said the school lunch program on St. Thomas “has been a disaster.”
While St. Croix collected $2 million in federal reimbursements, St. Thomas collected a little over $1 million for a similar size population because so many meals were not nutritionally complete and were disallowed for reimbursement by the federal government.
“We know what you need to put on that plate for that meal to count,” Vialet said. “Have you corrected the problem?”
Wells-Hedrington said school lunch in that district is “an area we definitely need to work on,” and said part of the problem is due to late requisitioning and delays in ordering food needed to make complete meals.
“So, those are internal processes that we have to work through,” she said.
The school lunch program has been a mess for many years, to the point where the V.I. Inspector General issued a scathing report in 2018.
The report encompassed academic school years 2013-2015 and the first two months of 2016, and found that school officials were not trained to properly serve and document meals for federal reimbursement.
School officials crafted a Corrective Action Plan, and former Commissioner Sharon McCollum said in 2018 that the department “is working to restore the federal government’s confidence in its ability to manage and administer the school lunch program.”
Vialet said Tuesday that the problem now appears to be in one district only. In one month where St. Croix received $132,000 in reimbursements, “St. Thomas had to literally pay back $6,000” because meals did not meet federal standards.