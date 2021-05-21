The Education Department announced in a press release sent at 1 a.m. Thursday that seniors at both high schools on St. Thomas who had recently participated in a protest had tested positive for COVID-19, and would not be allowed to attend graduation ceremonies.
One senior at Charlotte Amalie High School and two Ivanna Eudora Kean High School seniors tested positive, and “the cases at the two high schools were made known within hours of each other — with the VIDOH confirming the CAHS case mid-afternoon and the two IEKHS cases after 5 p.m., while the Department of Education was responding to the first case,” according to a news release from Education spokeswoman Cynthia Graham.
“The Department of Health has informed school and district officials that the affected students, and other students with whom they were in close contact, are required to quarantine and cannot attend graduation ceremonies planned for Eudora Kean on May 20 and Charlotte Amalie on May 21,” Graham said in the statement.
The news came after students made an impassioned plea for a return to sit-down graduation ceremonies, following a joint decision by the Education and Health departments to hold pass-through ceremonies only. Many on social media accused the department of punishing the students, or timing the news release to prove a point that such gatherings would be unsafe. Student officers for the CAHS Class of 2021 who took part in a recent protest also were banned from graduation.
Graham did not respond to questions from The Daily News on Thursday after the statement was issued, and whether fully vaccinated CAHS students who took part in the protest were ordered to quarantine instead of being allowed to attend Friday’s graduation ceremony.
According to the news release, Graham said that “after presenting symptoms for several days, the CAHS student was tested for COVID-19 on May 17 and received a positive diagnosis that day; the student has remained in quarantine since then.”
The affected student “was last on campus for Senior Week activities on May 17 and came in direct contact with at least nine other students,” and “participated in the May 13 graduation protests on St. Thomas.”
Two Kean students, “in quarantine as of May 19, were last on campus on May 13 to participate in graduation activities and came in direct contact with at least three other students,” according to Graham. “The schools have contacted students’ families to inform them of the exposure; faculty and staff at the schools have also been informed. The Department of Health continues its contact tracing operations for both high schools.”
Kean students graduated Thursday in a hybrid ceremony that included prerecorded elements, and students received their diplomas in a drive-through procession.
Charlotte Amalie High School’s graduation is set for today.
The programs are being streamed on the Education Department’s social media page and air on Viya Channel 27. Promotional exercises for the territory’s K-6, PreK-8, and junior high schools will be held virtually.