The V.I. Education Department is temporarily using an older version of Microsoft while the software provider works to correct an error with the system.
The department “has been accidentally removed from the enterprise platform license A3 by Microsoft. The issue has been reported to Microsoft to be corrected as this is not a VIDE issue but a Microsoft environment operational issue,” spokeswoman Cynthia Graham said Monday. “As a temporary remedy to the reported issue, VIDE has also a license A1 which was available as part of our environment’s license platform, we have moved everyone to that available license until Microsoft corrects their issue. This will in no way affect the students ability to function as we only realized it on Friday when the issue started. We will move them back to Enterprise A3 when it is restored to our environment by Microsoft.”
The department has fully paid for all necessary software licenses, and “this is actually an error on Microsoft’s part, not the VIDE,” Graham said. “The matter is expected to be resolved by Wednesday of this week.”
The territory’s students are all currently learning from home in virtual classrooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some students still lack the devices to log onto their virtual learning platforms.
Every student in the territory is expected to get a laptop once a shipment of 12,000 Chromebooks arrives. The Education Department announced the arrival of the first 1,000 of these Chromebooks in mid-October, but it’s expected to take weeks before all of them come in.
The Chromebooks were purchased with $20 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding received from Congress.