The V.I. Education Department announced Wednesday that certain grade levels will begin next semester with a “hybrid model” of both in-person and virtual instruction, while others will resume 100% in-person classes.
“While we realize that virtual learning has its advantages, there are still segments of our population that we believe would benefit more from face-to-face learning,” said St. Thomas-St. John Superintendent of Schools Stefan Jurgen. “For this reason, we have examined the progress of our most vulnerable population in an effort to transition from virtual to face-to-face learning.”
St. Thomas-St. John district
In the St. Thomas-St. John district, students slated to begin the hybrid model include:
• Students in Pre-K through first grade, who will attend school in-person for two days per week starting Jan. 25.
• Students in second and third grades, who will attend school in-person for two days per week starting Feb. 1.
St. Thomas-St. John students slated to attend school 100% in-person include:
• Special Education students in self-contained classrooms, as well as second-year Career and Technical Education students, who will attend school for five days per week starting Jan. 25.
All other students will continue virtual instruction.
Jurgen said students in the hybrid model will attend school in-person for two consecutive days and then have three days of virtual instruction. Wednesdays will be designated as a virtual day and involve a deep cleaning of classrooms. At the end of each week, classrooms will be cleaned again.
Teachers will be able to prepare their classrooms for in-person instruction from Jan 18-22.
St. Croix district
In the St. Croix district, no hybrid model will be used. Rather, the following will take place:
• Students in Pre-K through first grade will attend school in-person for five days per week starting Jan. 25.
• Students in second and third grades will attend school in-person for five days per week starting Feb. 1.
• Special Education students in self-contained classrooms, as well as second-year Career and Technical Education students, will attend school for five days per week starting Jan. 25.
All other students will continue virtual instruction.
Jurgen said the reason why the two districts diverge in their reopening model is because the St. Thomas-St. John district lacks a sufficient number of paraprofessionals or teacher aides who can split up large classes and teach. The district also lacks a sufficient amount of physical space to allow for social distancing.
“Inasmuch as we’d like to do everything alike, one of the things that you have to look at when you’re crafting any plan, you have to look at your resources,” Jurgen said.
According to St. Croix Superintendent of Schools Carlos McGregor, masks will be required for students and employees, as well as daily temperature checks upon arrival. Hand sanitizer stations will be in each classroom, and hand washing stations strategically placed throughout campus. Students will be also be seated in socially distanced classrooms.
Buses will carry less than half of their capacity and parents are encouraged to assist in dropping off and picking up their children.
Students of the Arthur A. Richards K-8 school will be housed at St. Croix Educational Complex.
On Dec. 18, the Education Department will participate in a “Safe School Reopening” tabletop exercise, sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency. Representatives from school districts in New York and New Jersey will also provide best practices to local officials.
“There’s no going back to what was,” said V.I. Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin. “It’s only forward movement. And despite the learning curve we all are experiencing, we should all be inspired that we are here at this juncture.”