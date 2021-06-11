The V.I. Education Department has announced details of the 2021 Summer Feeding Program.
In the St. Croix District, families with children attending public and non-public schools may pick up meals now through July 15 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday to Friday at the following locations: Arthur A. Richards K-8 School, St. Croix Educational Complex High School and Juanita Gardine K-8 School. Summer campers may pick up meals on the dates and times previously arranged with the Education Department.
In the St. Thomas-St. John District, families with children attending public and non-public schools may pick up meals from June 14 to July 23 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or until supplies last at the following locations: Julius E. Sprauve School, Charlotte Amalie High School (bus stop), Ulla Muller Elementary (front), Joseph Gomez Elementary (front), Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, Bovoni Methodist Church and Smith Bay basketball court.
Summer camps in the district may pick up meals on the dates and times previously arranged with Education.
— Daily News Staff