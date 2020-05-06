The V.I. Education Department announced late Tuesday that it will continue distributing laptops and internet hotspots to eligible students from 9 a.m. to noon today and Thursday.
Priority is being given to students who indicated their need for technology in a March survey and who have earned less than the required 70% passing average for the first semester or third marking period.
Parents must fill out a form accepting responsibility for the equipment and face masks are required to pick up the electronics.
Charlotte Amalie High School, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, Jane E. Tuitt Elementary School, Joseph Gomez Elementary School and Julius E. Sprauve School students can pick up the equipment at their schools.
Students at Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary School, Edith Williams Alternative Academy, Ulla F. Muller Elementary School, Addelita Cancryn Junior High School, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, Joseph Sibilly Elementary School and Lockhart Elementary School are instructed to pick up the technology at the Curriculum Center at Edith Williams Alternative Academy.
On St. Croix, schools are contacting remaining eligible students for pickup of the electronics.