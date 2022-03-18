ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Education Department’s Division of V.I. Cultural Education is celebrating V.I. History Month by releasing videos that highlight historical physical spaces in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Step into Heritage in Both Space and Mind video series is available on the department’s Facebook page and “is meant to focus on the contributions of enslaved Africans in local architecture, the local raw materials used to construct many of the historic structures that still exist today, as well as spaces that were historically used for organizing and empowering Virgin Islanders,” according to a released statement.
Many of the places explored in the 30-minute videos are listed on the National Register for Historic Places, but the videos aren’t strictly limited to architecture, as the latest episode aired featured remarkably large trees in the territory, with extensive interview from University of the Virgin Islands ecologist Olasee Davis.
Still, all episodes explore spaces of great historic significance like Fortsberg, St. John which can be viewed beginning today.
Stephanie Brown, director of the department’s Division of V.I. Cultural Education, said in the prepared statement that the islands are “inextricably linked to the legacies of built heritage.”
“For a long time, the narratives of many estates and historical districts were told exclusively through one narrative, contributing to the erasure of the ingenuity of the Africans brought to these shores as enslaved people,” she said. “Many of the enslaved Africans possessed exceptional craftsmanship skills and contributed to the architectural vernacular of the then- Danish West Indies, now known as the Virgin Islands of the United States.”
The islands are steeped in a rich history. The sugar mills that dot the territory, Brown said “connect us to our forefathers who toiled the land nearby,” while “Baobab trees remind us of the power of traveling legacies.”
Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin said that this year’s theme shows the V.I. history is “multifaceted” and “encompasses the important historical figures and events that originated from or that impacted our islands.”
“Let us embrace the whole of our history, including the stories of our buildings, ports, and sugar mills, so that we may be enriched by our past and prepared for our future,” she said.
Past episodes can be found on the department’s Facebook page, with new episodes set to air through this month’s end.