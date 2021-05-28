The Education Department hopes to return Arthur A. Richards school students and staff to their modular campus “once the issues have been resolved there,” and work is underway to fix odor issues at the site, according to department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham.
“Assessments have been conducted and completed at the modular campus, and results are being analyzed. The government of the Virgin Islands is working with contractor AECOM to resolve the issues at the site,” Graham said in an email.
A Daily News article published Thursday conflated the odor issues at the campus with gaseous smells around the Limetree Bay refinery, and Graham clarified that the two problems are unrelated. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency testing also recently showed noxious gas coming from an uncovered manhole, which could be contributing to the stench, but is also unrelated to the campus odor.
“The foul odor affecting St. Croix’s West End in recent weeks should not be confused with the odor that caused the AA Richards modular campus to close in early 2020,” Graham said.
She added that Arthur A. Richards K8 students “have not been attending classes at the modular campus since the first half of the 2019-2020 school year.”
“Students and employees were moved from the campus because of an odor emanating from the modular buildings, and around the campus, that caused illness and discomfort among students and staff,” she explained. “In an effort to ensure the health and safety of students and staff, the school transitioned to a double-session schedule on the campus of Eulalie Rivera in February 2020, right before schools shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic.”
According to Graham, students at Arthur Richards, “like all other public schools, had been engaged in virtual learning from March 2020 until March 2021.”
She said that when Arthur Richards K-3rd grade students returned to in-person learning in March 2021, that school “operated out of the St. Croix Educational Complex High School building. Complex students were not on campus “as all public-school students in grades 4-12 continued to learn virtually.”
The school originally transitioned to a modular campus due to damage caused by the 2017 hurricanes.
It will be sometime before students ever return to the current Arthur Richards campus, according to Graham.
“The purpose of the temporary modular campus is to house Arthur A. Richards K8 School until the new AA Richards K8 School is constructed on the site of the former Evelyn M. Williams Elementary School,” she said. “The AA Richards K8 modular campus will remain unoccupied until matters are resolved there.”
In the meantime, Arthur Richards students will be split between Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School and John H. Woodson Junior High schools for the 2021-2022 school year.