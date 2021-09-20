As public schools reopen to in-person learning, more than half of Education Department employees are still not vaccinated, according to the V.I. Health Department.
In an effort to increase vaccination rates, Education, Health and the American Federation of Teachers will host a three-day, territorywide vaccination drive for teachers and staff starting today.
“At the department, we are doing everything within our power to educate and safeguard our employees against COVID-19, and a key component of that is increasing our vaccination numbers,” Victor Somme III, who heads the department’s COVID-19 taskforce, said in a press release.
Health Department records show that only 42.1% of Education employees are fully vaccinated, 7.7% partially vaccinated and 50.2% are unvaccinated. Employees participating in the drive will be granted one day leave and receive giveaways.
“While I respect everyone’s right to choose, I encourage all to get the COVID-19 vaccine and continue to save lives,” St. Croix Federation of Teachers President Rosa Soto-Thomas said.
“The numbers tell the story.”