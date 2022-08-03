ST. CROIX – The Education Department announced Monday the establishment of a standardized start time of 7:40 a.m. and an identical daily schedule for the first time in the history of the department for high school students.

The changes, which takes effect Monday, will affect students and teachers at the territory’s four public high schools – St. Croix Central, Educational Complex, Charlotte Amalie and Eudora Kean — as well as the St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC).