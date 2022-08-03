ST. CROIX – The Education Department announced Monday the establishment of a standardized start time of 7:40 a.m. and an identical daily schedule for the first time in the history of the department for high school students.
The changes, which takes effect Monday, will affect students and teachers at the territory’s four public high schools – St. Croix Central, Educational Complex, Charlotte Amalie and Eudora Kean — as well as the St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC).
According to a statement released by Public Relations and Communications Director Cynthia T. Graham, the start time has been standardized “as part of the Department’s transformational efforts to better address students’ academic and social-emotional needs, supplement teacher shortages, and expand program offerings to students.”
A noteworthy benefit of aligning the high school schedules is to give students access to classes offered at schools other than their own. This means that students at Charlotte Amalie and Eudora Kean high schools will be permitted to enroll in classes at CTEC, Central High or Educational Complex high schools, and vice versa.
“We find this to be a creative way to address our critical teacher shortages by providing cross-district and inter-district access to classes, which is now possible through the Department’s technology infrastructure that has been built out over the last two years,” Acting Education Commissioner Victor Somme III said in the released statement. “We can have students from one district in the same virtual classroom with their peers in the other district if there isn’t a teacher available to teach a particular class in the student’s home school.”
The initial roll out at the start of the 2022-2023 school year will allow high school students in the St. Thomas-St. John District to enroll in the Aviation Academy at CTEC.
According to the statement, school principals and state and district curriculum and instruction leaders began reevaluating teaching and learning practices at the high school level last spring. The reevaluation consisted of “five months of intensive planning and cross-district visits to assess needs and find solutions to common problems being experienced at the schools,” the release stated.
“We have taken a deep dive into our data, and it became clear that we needed to do some things differently in order to have different and better outcomes for our students,” Somme said. “The change in scheduling allows us to build into the school day many more supports to ensure students’ overall success.”
Furthermore, district leaders including Stefan Jurgen, the St. Thomas-St. John insular superintendent, and Ericilda X. Ottley-Herman, the acting insular superintendent on St. Croix, noted that a leading benefit of the new schedule is that it creates a 45-minute “Flex Block” that will establish time for programs and experiences that satisfy students’ academic and social-emotional needs such as intervention/enhancement by subject; live tutorials; Program implementation information such as prep for SAT tests among others; hands-on application for labs to include science and writing and classroom extension activities/performance tasks.
In January 2023, a third part of the high school transformation will be implemented, and will establish six territorial career pathways that are aligned to the V.I. Board of Education’s new graduation requirements for students in grades nine to 12. They are College Preparatory, Military Sciences, Career & Technical Education, Fine Arts, Early admissions/Dual enrollment and STEM/STEAM or Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.
“This means that if students were to transfer between any of the territory’s public high schools, they would have the opportunity to enroll in either of the pathways,” the release stated.
Similar overhauls to the schedules of elementary, junior high, and K-8 schools are in the planning phase, according to the statement.