More than a year after a high school employee was arrested and charged with raping students, the V.I. Education Department has launched an anonymous helpline for reporting “concerns of student safety or Department misconduct securely and confidentially,” according to a news release.

“It is a new day at the VIDE, where we are holding ourselves to a higher standard of accountability and transparency than ever before,” according to a statement from Dionne Wells-Hedrington.. “We want students, employees, and our community to feel confident to report concerns, such as child abuse, bullying, sexual harassment, campus safety threats, fraud or other wrongdoing without the fear of retribution. A key priority for the Department is to ensure safe and welcoming school environments for students to learn, and the establishment of ComplianceLine is an important part of that commitment.”