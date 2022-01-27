As children return to in-person learning in the territory, they are also slated to return to team sports, but low vaccination rates are an obstacle that need to be overcome to get them back on the field.
“Based on the 2010 Census report which we are still using to calculate the vaccine rates, 3,318 persons within the 5 to 17 age population of 19,526, or 17%, are fully vaccinated,” Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion told senators at a Youth, Sports, Parks and Recreation committee hearing Wednesday.
The committee met at the Frits Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room on St. Croix to receive an update on the Education Department’s athletic programs.
Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin testified that students have to be vaccinated in order to compete in events governed by the Interscholastic Athletic Associations.
Sen. Steven Payne Sr. asked if it was possible to test all students prior to participating in games and Encarnacion responded that while it was possible, it would not necessarily reduce the risk of transmission.
“We are willing to test as many times as we can, but risk is still posed, and the best option right now is to have everyone fully vaccinated, as it is the No. 1 protection, followed by masks,” Encarnacion said.
Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis said the timing of tests can also affect results, as the incubation period for the virus plays a role
“Someone can test negative in the morning and be positive after lunch,” Ellis told senators.
Encarnacion did note that the omicron variant has increased the breakthrough cases in those who are fully vaccinated. She said vaccinated individuals will have a lower viral load if infected, which can help prevent serious illness and death.
Berry-Benjamin said her department has held vaccination drives, but “did not have the success that we anticipated,” and told senators myths and fear around the vaccine have kept students from getting the shot.
Encarnacion agreed, stating that, “If parents aren’t vaccinated, then children are not going to be vaccinated. We have to keep explaining the benefits of the vaccine until we get to the level of immunity that is needed.”
Encarnacion explained that sports with frequent close contact, such as basketball, are at a higher risk for transmission than sports like golf or tennis where participants can be six feet apart.
“Along with our plea to have your children vaccinated, we wear our regulatory hats and strongly advise that masks be always worn to include competitions, practices and sitting in bench areas, during approved athletic activities, regardless of vaccination status,” Encarnacion said.
Berry-Benjamin said that all students will take part in physical education following CDC and Health Department guidelines, and four new athletic directors will be hired for the territory’s high schools to assist in managing games, statistics and equipment.