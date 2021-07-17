ST. THOMAS — The newest school in the St. Thomas-St. John District is Bertha C. Boschulter Middle School at 18 years old. On St. Croix, that status goes to St. Croix Educational Complex, which is 26 years old, senators were informed this week.
The information was part of a report from the V.I. Board of Education during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Education and Workforce Development. The School Management Accountability Report included a list of schools’ facility conditions as well as planned improvements.
One topic of concern for the board and the Education Department was the age and deterioration of many of the territory’s schools. According to the Education officials, schools that are 40 years and older experience rapid deterioration, and schools that are 60 years and older are typically closed. Of the 24 active (K-12) sites territorywide, 19 are over 40 years old.
The newest school building in the St. Croix district is the St. Croix Educational Complex at 26 years old, and in the St. Thomas-St. John district is the Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School at 18 years old. The latter was heavily damaged during Hurricane Marilyn and students returned to classes in pre-fab units.
During the hearing on Monday, Education listed a number of current maintenance projects occurring in the territory’s schools, including the cleaning and repair of air conditioners, installation of air purifiers, installation of hands-free faucets and installation of battery operated faucets.
These projects also coincide with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the safe reopening of schools in consideration for COVID-19 protocols.
The department also noted the completion of the first modernization project at Ralph O. Wheatley, which is now the home of Charlotte Amalie High School ninth-graders.
The Gladys Abraham modernization is the department’s next capital project, slated to be completed in January 2022. This location will be the new site for students of the Wheatley Skills Center.
Sen. Carla Joseph questioned Education Commissioner Raquel Berry-Benjamin on where skills center classes would be held pending completion of the new location. Berry-Benjamin responded that school officials were still finalizing the class schedule, and that some classes are slated to resume virtually rather than in-person.
“I’m familiar with how the Ralph O. Wheatly Skills Center was functioning after the pandemic, and they weren’t doing online learning, they were doing all in-person learning. So I have some concerns relative to whether the students are going to have the ability to do online learning,” Joseph said. Skills Center students are not the only ones who will be adapting to a new learning location. On St. Croix, the Arthur Richards K-6th grade students will attend Eulalie Rivera K-8 school, while seventh- and eighth-grade students will attend John H. Woodson Jr. High.
The relocation was announced in May after the Arthur Richards campus was closed due to air quality issues.
Dionne Wells-Hedrington, Education’s chief operations officer, in acknowledging that many school buildings are rapidly deteriorating, said the department needs federal partners like the Federal Emergency Management Agency to move more quickly.
“We are waiting in limbo. We have a vision, but we don’t have the funding to fully execute the vision,” Wells-Hedrington said.
The department hopes that through the leveraging of existing funding, she said, it can maximize the safety and well-being of the territory’s students and staff.