The V.I. Education Department shared plans for the demolition of the Evelyn M. Williams Elementary School on St. Croix, and the contractor handling the demolition discussed safety measures as it relates to asbestos removal during a virtual community meeting Tuesday evening.
The demolition of the Frederiksted school will make way for the new Arthur Richards School, which will serve pre-kindergarten to eighth grade students.
Director of the Office of Disaster Recovery Adrienne Williams-Octalien said that the Arthur Richards School was the first school in the territory deemed eligible for full replacement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the 2017 hurricanes.
“The fact that we are able to rebuild these damaged schools to prevailing industry standards is a tremendous opportunity for the people of the Virgin Islands,” Williams-Octalien said.
Eleven Construction has been contracted to complete the demolition. Project manager John Thompson detailed the timeline of the demolition and cleanup of the school campus.
At first, trash and debris will be cleaned up at the site, followed by a new security fence installed around the whole property. Once proper permits are obtained from the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, asbestos remediation will begin. By mid-November, all asbestos should be cleared, he said.
Online participants did have some safety concerns regarding asbestos removal, but Thompson assured them that there was little risk of exposure due to additional measures to be implemented by the construction company. According to Thompson, each schoolroom will be sealed in plastic, and debris will be removed to a containment area to avoid any spread of asbestos.
All of the asbestos containers will be clearly marked and will stay within the fenced area, he said, adding that upon completion of the project, all asbestos will be disposed of on the U.S. mainland.
Demolition at the site will begin following asbestos remediation. Demolition is expected to be completed by June or July of 2022, officials said.
Chaneel Callwood, the architect for the Education Department, gave viewers a glimpse of what the new Arthur Richards School would look like.
The campus will consist of seven separate buildings, including a gymnasium, student commons area, administration building, a pre-kindergarten building, two separate learning buildings for kindergarten through fifth grade students, and one building for sixth- through eighth-grade students.
Previously, due to poor building layout, flooding was an issue at the Evelyn M. Williams campus.
Callwood said that the new layout will provide adequate drainage throughout the campus. Students and staff can also look forward to walkways with covered awnings, so they can walk between buildings during heavy rain.
Callwood pointed out the relocation of the Richards School to the Evelyn M. Williams’ site was decided after careful consideration.
“The St. Croix committee of the new schools construction advisory boards, they felt very strongly that since the Arthur Richards school had been destroyed that this was the time to address the fact that the old location was in a tsunami zone,” Callwood sad. “So they wanted ground that was higher, that was not in a tsunami zone or in a floodplain.”