The V.I. Education Department is investigating rumors that an employee continued showing up for work despite testing positive for COVID-19.
The department “has been made aware of messages circulating via text and on some social media platforms alleging that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID19 and continues to perform his/her job duties among other employees and the public,” according to a news release issued Tuesday. “The Department takes these allegations seriously and has launched an internal investigation to confirm whether these claims are factual.”
The department said officials are following “all mandates set forth by the V.I. Department of Health to contain the spread of COVID19 in our community. The Department maintains the highest levels of efficiency and transparency in publicly reporting any confirmed cases of COVID19 among its employees. Employees are aware of the protocols to follow, should they develop symptoms related to COVID19 or have been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID19.”
According to the statement, the department “has been made aware of and publicly reported” three confirmed COVID-19 cases among its staff to date — one on St. Thomas in July and two cases in December, one on St. Croix and one on St. Thomas.
“In each of these confirmed cases, the proper protocols were followed to ensure the health and safety of the infected employees and that of employees they may have come in contact with,” according to the news release. “The Department of Education will provide an update on the alleged case outlined above when the investigation is complete. We remind the community to be responsible and report suspected cases of COVID19 to the local health authorities and refrain from spreading this information on social media or other avenues.”
The rumors come amid a surge in confirmed cases locally, with more than 100 new cases reported territory-wide since Dec. 1.