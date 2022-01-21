COVID molecule

The V.I. Education Department has announced the schedule for students to receive COVID-19 tests, beginning Saturday, prior to returning to in-person learning.

Parents can download a parental consent form by visiting the department’s website, www.vide.vi. The schedules, in both the St. Thomas and St. Croix districts, are as follows, and testing hours will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department said that pending a negative COVID-19 test result, students will return to in-person learning at respective schools based on a staggered schedule. Students who test positive for COVID-19 should not return to in-person learning until cleared by the Health Department.

Parents who wish to test their children at a private provider may do so at their own expense. Testing at a private provider should take place no more than 48 hours before the student is scheduled to return to class.

St. Thomas-St. John District

Saturday

  • Gravel lot at V.I. Port Authority:
  • Julius E. Sprauve School. All students who live on St. John, whether they attend school on St. Thomas, can test on St. John
  • Joseph A. Gomez field
  • : Joseph E. Gomez Elementary K-5th grades and Joseph Sibilly Elementary PreK-6th grades
  • Old Cinema One parking lot
  • : Jane E. Tuitt K-4th grades; Addelita Cancryn 7th grade and Ulla F. Muller Elementary K-6th grades

Sunday

  • Joseph A. Gomez field
  • : Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary PreK-5th grades and Boschulte Middle School 6th-7th grades
  • Old Cinema One parking lot:
  • Addelita Cancryn 4th-6th grades and Lockhart Elementary K-3rd grades

Monday

  • Joseph A. Gomez field
  • : Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 8th grade; Edith Williams Alternative Academy 9th grade and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 9th-10th grades

Old Cinema One parking lot

  • — Addelita Cancryn 8th grade and Charlotte Amalie High School 9th-10th grades

Tuesday

Joseph A. Gomez Field — Ivanna Eudora Kean High School — 11th-12th grades

Old Cinema One parking lot — Charlotte Amalie High School — 11th-12th grades

Wednesday

Old Cinema One parking lot — Raphael O. Wheatley Skills Center

Return to in-person learning

Monday

  • All students in grades PreK-3rd attending the following schools: Joseph A. Gomez Elementary; Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary; Ulla F. Muller Elementary; Jane E. Tuitt Elementary; Lockhart Elementary; Julius E. Sprauve School and Joseph Sibilly Elementary
  • All students in 7th grade attending the following schools: BCB Middle School; Addelita Cancryn and Julius E. Sprauve School

Tuesday

  • Charlotte Amalie High School 9th and 10th grade students and Ivanna Eudora Kean Hifh School 9th and 10th grade students

Wednesday

  • All students in grades 4th-6th attending the following schools: Joseph A. Gomez Elementary; Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary; Ulla F. Muller Elementary; Jane E. Tuitt Elementary; Lockhart Elementary; Julius E. Sprauve School; Joseph Sibilly Elementary and Addelita Cancryn; BCB Middle School

Thursday

  • Charlotte Amalie High School 11th and 12th grade students; Ivanna Eudora Kean 11th and 12th grade students; Edith Williams Alternative Academy and the Raphael O. Wheatley Skills Center
  • All students in 8th grade attending Julius E. Sprauve School; Joseph Sibilly Elementary; Addelita Cancryn and Boschulte Middle School.

St. Croix District

Saturday

  • Charles Harwood parking lot
  • : Pearl B. Larsen PreK-3rd grades; Juanita Gardine K-3rd grades and Lew Muckle Elementary PreK–3rd grades
  • St. Croix Educational Complex parking lot
  • : Ricardo Richards Elementary PreK-3rd grades; Claude O. Markoe Elementary PreK-3rd grades and John H. Woodson Junior High School 7th grade

Sunday

  • Charles Harwood parking lot:
  • Alfredo Andrews Elementary PreK-3rd grades and St. Croix Central High School 9th-10th grades
  • St. Croix Educational Complex parking lot
  • : Eulalie R. Rivera — K-3rd grades and St. Croix Educational Complex High School 9th-10th grades

Monday

  • D.C. Canegata Ballpark
  • : Pearl B. Larsen 4th-8th grades; Juanita Gardine 4th-8th grades; Lew Muckle Elementary 4th-6th grades and Ricardo Richards Elementary 4th-6th grades
  • St. Croix Educational Complex parking lot:
  • Alfredo Andrews Elementary 4th-6th grades; Eulalie R. Rivera 4th-6th grades and Claude O. Markoe Elementary 4th-6th grades

Tuesday

  • D.C. Canegata Ballpark:
  • John H. Woodson Junior High 8th grade and Central High School 11th-12th grades
  • St. Croix Educational Complex parking lot:
  • St. Croix Educational Complex High School 11th-12th grades; Eulalie R. Rivera 7th and 8th grades and Adult Education students
  • A testing date, time and location will be announced for Alternative Education students.

Return to in-person learning

Monday

  • All students in grades PreK-3rd attending the following schools: Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8, Juanita Gardine K-8, Eulalie R. Rivera K-8, Lew Muckle Elementary, Ricardo Richards Elementary, Claude O. Markoe Elementary, Alfredo Andrews Elementary; John H. Woodson 7th grade students; St. Croix Central High School 9th and 10th grade students and St. Croix Educational Complex High School 9th and 10th grade students

Wednesday

  • All students in grades 4th-8th attending the following schools: Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8; Juanita Gardine K-8; Eulalie R. Rivera K-8; Lew Muckle Elementary; Claude O. Markoe Elementary; Alfredo Andrews Elementary and Ricardo Richards Elementary

Thursday

  • John H. Woodson 8th grade students; St. Croix Central High School 11th and 12th grade students and St. Croix Educational Complex High School 11th & 12th grade students

Students attending St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center will return to the campus with their grade-level cohort.