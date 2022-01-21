The V.I. Education Department has announced the schedule for students to receive COVID-19 tests, beginning Saturday, prior to returning to in-person learning.
Parents can download a parental consent form by visiting the department’s website, www.vide.vi. The schedules, in both the St. Thomas and St. Croix districts, are as follows, and testing hours will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The department said that pending a negative COVID-19 test result, students will return to in-person learning at respective schools based on a staggered schedule. Students who test positive for COVID-19 should not return to in-person learning until cleared by the Health Department.
Parents who wish to test their children at a private provider may do so at their own expense. Testing at a private provider should take place no more than 48 hours before the student is scheduled to return to class.
St. Thomas-St. John District
Saturday
- Gravel lot at V.I. Port Authority:
- Julius E. Sprauve School. All students who live on St. John, whether they attend school on St. Thomas, can test on St. John
- Joseph A. Gomez field
- : Joseph E. Gomez Elementary K-5th grades and Joseph Sibilly Elementary PreK-6th grades
- Old Cinema One parking lot
- : Jane E. Tuitt K-4th grades; Addelita Cancryn 7th grade and Ulla F. Muller Elementary K-6th grades
Sunday
- Joseph A. Gomez field
- : Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary PreK-5th grades and Boschulte Middle School 6th-7th grades
- Old Cinema One parking lot:
- Addelita Cancryn 4th-6th grades and Lockhart Elementary K-3rd grades
Monday
- Joseph A. Gomez field
- : Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 8th grade; Edith Williams Alternative Academy 9th grade and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 9th-10th grades
Old Cinema One parking lot
- — Addelita Cancryn 8th grade and Charlotte Amalie High School 9th-10th grades
Tuesday
Joseph A. Gomez Field — Ivanna Eudora Kean High School — 11th-12th grades
Old Cinema One parking lot — Charlotte Amalie High School — 11th-12th grades
Wednesday
Old Cinema One parking lot — Raphael O. Wheatley Skills Center
Return to in-person learning
Monday
- All students in grades PreK-3rd attending the following schools: Joseph A. Gomez Elementary; Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary; Ulla F. Muller Elementary; Jane E. Tuitt Elementary; Lockhart Elementary; Julius E. Sprauve School and Joseph Sibilly Elementary
- All students in 7th grade attending the following schools: BCB Middle School; Addelita Cancryn and Julius E. Sprauve School
Tuesday
- Charlotte Amalie High School 9th and 10th grade students and Ivanna Eudora Kean Hifh School 9th and 10th grade students
Wednesday
- All students in grades 4th-6th attending the following schools: Joseph A. Gomez Elementary; Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary; Ulla F. Muller Elementary; Jane E. Tuitt Elementary; Lockhart Elementary; Julius E. Sprauve School; Joseph Sibilly Elementary and Addelita Cancryn; BCB Middle School
Thursday
- Charlotte Amalie High School 11th and 12th grade students; Ivanna Eudora Kean 11th and 12th grade students; Edith Williams Alternative Academy and the Raphael O. Wheatley Skills Center
- All students in 8th grade attending Julius E. Sprauve School; Joseph Sibilly Elementary; Addelita Cancryn and Boschulte Middle School.
St. Croix District
Saturday
- Charles Harwood parking lot
- : Pearl B. Larsen PreK-3rd grades; Juanita Gardine K-3rd grades and Lew Muckle Elementary PreK–3rd grades
- St. Croix Educational Complex parking lot
- : Ricardo Richards Elementary PreK-3rd grades; Claude O. Markoe Elementary PreK-3rd grades and John H. Woodson Junior High School 7th grade
Sunday
- Charles Harwood parking lot:
- Alfredo Andrews Elementary PreK-3rd grades and St. Croix Central High School 9th-10th grades
- St. Croix Educational Complex parking lot
- : Eulalie R. Rivera — K-3rd grades and St. Croix Educational Complex High School 9th-10th grades
Monday
- D.C. Canegata Ballpark
- : Pearl B. Larsen 4th-8th grades; Juanita Gardine 4th-8th grades; Lew Muckle Elementary 4th-6th grades and Ricardo Richards Elementary 4th-6th grades
- St. Croix Educational Complex parking lot:
- Alfredo Andrews Elementary 4th-6th grades; Eulalie R. Rivera 4th-6th grades and Claude O. Markoe Elementary 4th-6th grades
Tuesday
- D.C. Canegata Ballpark:
- John H. Woodson Junior High 8th grade and Central High School 11th-12th grades
- St. Croix Educational Complex parking lot:
- St. Croix Educational Complex High School 11th-12th grades; Eulalie R. Rivera 7th and 8th grades and Adult Education students
- A testing date, time and location will be announced for Alternative Education students.
Return to in-person learning
Monday
- All students in grades PreK-3rd attending the following schools: Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8, Juanita Gardine K-8, Eulalie R. Rivera K-8, Lew Muckle Elementary, Ricardo Richards Elementary, Claude O. Markoe Elementary, Alfredo Andrews Elementary; John H. Woodson 7th grade students; St. Croix Central High School 9th and 10th grade students and St. Croix Educational Complex High School 9th and 10th grade students
Wednesday
- All students in grades 4th-8th attending the following schools: Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8; Juanita Gardine K-8; Eulalie R. Rivera K-8; Lew Muckle Elementary; Claude O. Markoe Elementary; Alfredo Andrews Elementary and Ricardo Richards Elementary
Thursday
- John H. Woodson 8th grade students; St. Croix Central High School 11th and 12th grade students and St. Croix Educational Complex High School 11th & 12th grade students
Students attending St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center will return to the campus with their grade-level cohort.