It was unclear Sunday whether public school students who take buses to school will be left stranded today.
That’s because a day earlier the Education Department issued a short statement noting that “school bus transportation issues being experienced throughout the St. Croix District are being addressed with contractor Abramson Enterprises, Inc.”
The Daily News was unable to determine what the transportation issues are, but in the past non-payment of services to Abramson Enterprises, the longtime contractor for public school buses on St. Croix, have resulted in halted school bus services, leaving students stranded.
“We apologize for the inconveniences families have experienced and are working closely with Abramson to ensure uninterrupted, timely bus service to and from school campuses,” according to the statement released Saturday. “We thank parents, students and schools for their patience as these matters are resolved.”
Neither Education Commissioner-nominee Dionne Wells-Hedrington nor her spokeswoman Cynthia Graham could immediately be reached as of Daily News press time on Sunday to learn whether buses will run today.