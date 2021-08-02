In response to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s delay of in-person learning, the V.I. Education Department announced via press release late Friday night that it will distribute online learning tools, including laptops and MiFi devices, beginning today.
The distribution is territorywide and through Tuesday. A final distribution day is scheduled for Aug. 9 on the day classes were set to resume in-person until Bryan’s order. In making the decision, the governor cited an abundance of caution as COVID cases continued to spike in the territory.
According to a news release from Education, individuals picking up the online tools will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be enforced.
The distribution centers, and dates by island, are as follows:
St. Croix District
Students at Central High School and St. Croix Educational Complex High School
Today
1 p.m. — 12th graders.
Tuesday
9 a.m. — 11th graders with last names A-L.
1 p.m. — 11th graders with last names M-Z.
Wednesday
9 a.m. — 10th graders with last names A-L.
1 p.m. — 10th graders with last names M-Z.
Thursday
9 a.m. — Ninth graders with last names A-L.
1 p.m. — Ninth graders with last names M-Z.
Students at John H. Woodson Junior High School
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Seventh graders with last names A-L.
1 p.m. — Seventh graders with last names M-Z.
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Eighth graders with last names A-L.
1 p.m. — Eighth graders with last names M-Z.
Students at Elementary and K-8 Schools
Thursday
9 a.m. — Pre-Kindergarten to third grades
1 p.m. — Fourth through eighth grades
St. Thomas — St. John District
Today
1 to 3 p.m. — Ninth graders with last names A-L.
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Ninth graders with last names M-Z.
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Pre-Kindergarten to first grades; seventh-graders and tenth-graders with last names A-L.
1 p.m. — Second and third graders; seventh graders and 10th graders with last names M-Z.
Thursday
9 a.m. — Fourth through sixth grades; 11th graders with last names A-L.
1 p.m. — 11th graders with last names M-Z.
Monday, Aug. 9
8:30 to 10:30 a.m. — Eighth and 12th graders with last names A-L.
11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Eighth and 12th graders with last names M-Z.
Education also announced that pre-recorded virtual orientations for all schools in the St. Croix District will be available Friday for viewing on its social media page.
In the St. Thomas-St. John District, orientations will also occur Friday for all schools except Charlotte Amalie High, which will host its sessions via Microsoft Teams. The CAHS students’ orientation will begin Tuesday as follows:
• 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for all ninth graders and from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for all 10th graders.
• 1 to 3 p.m. Friday for all 11th graders and from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for all 12th graders.
Students who missed the CAHS orientations will be able to do so from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday Aug. 9, according to the news release.