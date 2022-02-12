The departments of Education and Health, in conjunction with the American Federation of Teachers, will launch a three-month vaccination drive, to begin Monday, at schools territorywide.
As an incentive, gift cards worth $250 will be distributed to students, according to a released statement from the Education Department.
It is the second drive in five months being sanctioned by Education officials in order to increase vaccination rates among students and staff.
“Now that we have returned to in-person learning, it remains vitally important for the Department of Education and our partners to do everything we can to increase vaccination numbers among our students and staff,” Assistant Education Commissioner Victor Somme III. “We know that the vaccine does not prohibit anyone from becoming infected with COVID-19, but it does lessen the chance of becoming severely ill from the virus. We want students and staff to be as healthy and safe as possible.”
During the vaccination drive, which will end May 5, students and staff will receive both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at their school sites. Health employees will administer the first dose of the vaccine, then return to the school about 21 days later to administer the second dose.
“This time around, we are making it very convenient for students and staff to get vaccinated—we are bringing it right to them at school,” Somme said.
The Department of Health, the release stated, will issue $250 Visa gift cards to every student, between the ages of 5-17, who receives the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine by Feb. 25 and the second dose by March 18.
Parents of students who were fully vaccinated prior to this timeline may pick up their $250 gift card at Community Vaccination Centers beginning Wednesday, the release stated.
Parents are required to accompany their children for vaccination and to provide signed consent. A consent form and complete vaccination drive details can be found at www.vide.vi.