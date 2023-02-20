The V.I. Education Department, citing safety concerns in the wake of a BB gun drive-by shooting that injured seven students, has discontinued the use of a front lawn at John H. Woodson Junior High School that faces a public roadway.

Principal Henry Mark made the announcement during a series of meetings on Friday with teachers, parents and staff, a day after the Feb. 16 incident that occurred around 12:30 p.m. while students at the St. Croix school were on lunch break, according to a news release from the Education Department.