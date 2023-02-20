The V.I. Education Department, citing safety concerns in the wake of a BB gun drive-by shooting that injured seven students, has discontinued the use of a front lawn at John H. Woodson Junior High School that faces a public roadway.
Principal Henry Mark made the announcement during a series of meetings on Friday with teachers, parents and staff, a day after the Feb. 16 incident that occurred around 12:30 p.m. while students at the St. Croix school were on lunch break, according to a news release from the Education Department.
At the time students from other public, parochial and private school were on campus as part of the District Intermediate Spelling Bee, which had ended some minutes earlier.
According to Mark, students will no longer be allowed to congregate on the front lawn of the school during their lunch period and for other recreational activities.
“Students use our front lawn to eat their lunches, socialize and play with their peers, but we have to make changes, and the changes will be in effect today,” he said to approximately 150 parents. “Students will no longer be able to go outside [on the front lawn] during their lunch period. They will remain in the campus, in the courtyard area, the cafeteria area, in the front office area, in the auditorium, as well as in the library area.”
Further, he said, the school’s exit gate will remain closed after school buses depart the campus during mornings, allowing only for the campus’s main gate to remain open during the remainder of the school day.
Mark also said that the school’s visitation policy will be updated to provide more information on how school lockdowns are managed.
“Our primary goal at John H. Woodson Jr. High School is the safety of our students, faculty, and staff, and we will take whatever measures we need to take in order to achieve that objective,” Mark said.
Education Commissioner Dr. Dionne Wells-Hedrington offered an impassioned plea to parents and the public, saying that she “won’t stop” until the suspects are caught. She noted that the decision at Woodson to discontinue students hanging outside is likely to be enacted territorywide due to the open design of schools.
“This is a serious day in the Virgin Islands, one that we don’t take lightly,” she said, adding that she will work with Police Commissioner Ray Martinez, who participated in the meeting to ensure that perpetrators are caught.
“Commissioner Martinez may not know me well, but he’ll get to know me well soon. I’m not stopping until someone gets arrested, and we all need to take that stance,” she said.
Wells-Hedrington expressed the frustration that many victims of crime have had to deal with.
“It bothers me that this community has not come forth yet, even with the description of that vehicle. That bothers me because it says to me that people are turning a blind eye and that they don’t want to be involved when we’re talking about the safety of our children. That’s not good. That speaks volumes for all of us here today because we cannot accept that,” she said. “Our children should be able to congregate in their schools without any issues.”
VIPD released a video update early on Feb. 17 with a description of the car and suspects — a white Acura TSX or TLX with silver rims, damage on right side, two suspects, one wearing a black hoodie.
At Friday’s meeting with parents, Martinez echoed Wells-Hedrington’s call for the public’s help.
“Me getting the call that our chiefs and deputy chiefs are sending our tactical team to a school for a school-based shooting, I can tell you that I felt helpless because I was still on St. Thomas,” he said. “As I stand here today, what do I tell you, what do I tell these students who are traumatized because two idiots thought it was cool to drive by a school and fire into a crowd of children. I am mad.”
He said there are two places children are “supposed to be safe — at home and at school.
“This shows that the fabric of our community continues to deteriorate for us to have things like this occur. If you have information and your kids are telling you stuff, put in the call to us. Give us the opportunity to do what we need to do,” he said.
During the meeting, some of the approximately 150 parents who attended the meeting blasted the no-shows online. Many, in online posts, made references to the scarce attendance, pointing out that they show up en masse for occasions like J’ouvert.
When asked, Education spokeswoman Cynthia Graham said the school is home to 509 students.
During the question-and-answer period some of the parents in attendance expressed fear about having their children return to the campus. One parent, who said she has tried to prepare her children for emergency situations at school, said her son was grazed by one of the projectiles, according to the news release.
“Only when he got home and took off his jacket, that’s when we saw an injury to his elbow area,” the release stated.
Other parents voiced their desire to receive text alerts, the need for video surveillance on school campuses, and to have access to the school’s emergency response plan.
Meantime the Department of Education’s Crisis Team, in collaboration with other partners, was activated at Woodson Jr. High to conduct small-group sessions with students. Woodson’s counseling team will continue to provide services to students in the weeks ahead. Students and staff in need of more intensive or private consultation will be given support, according to the statement.
The Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Division will deploy its mobile unit to Woodson’s campus beginning on Tuesday to provide additional services.
Police urge anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of perpetrators to call 911 or the anonymous tip line Crimestoppers USVI (800) 222-8477.