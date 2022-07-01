The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday that limits the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate carbon emissions from power plants, but it’s unclear what practical effect the decision might have on plans to restart Limetree Bay refinery on St. Croix.
EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan issued a statement responding to the Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency.
“As a public health agency, EPA’s number one responsibility is to protect people’s health, especially those who are on the front lines of environmental pollution. Make no mistake: we will never waver from that responsibility,” Regan wrote.
“While I am deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision, we are committed to using the full scope of EPA’s authorities to protect communities and reduce the pollution that is driving climate change. We will move forward to provide certainty and transparency for the energy sector, which will support the industry’s ongoing efforts to grow our clean energy economy,” according to the statement.
“At this moment, when the impacts of the climate crisis are becoming ever more disruptive, costing billions of dollars every year from floods, wildfires, droughts and sea level rise, and jeopardizing the safety of millions of Americans, the Court’s ruling is disheartening,” Regan wrote. “Ambitious climate action presents a singular opportunity to ensure U.S. global competitiveness, create jobs, lower costs for families, and protect people’s health and wellbeing, especially those who’ve long suffered the burden of inaction. EPA will move forward with lawfully setting and implementing environmental standards that meet our obligation to protect all people and all communities from environmental harm.”
Government House spokesman Richard Motta Jr. has not responded to questions from The Daily News, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has not publicly commented on the ruling.
For years, St. Croix residents enjoyed economic benefits and jobs provided by the refinery, while also living under what has at times been a literal cloud of contamination released into the air .
The EPA issued an emergency shutdown order on May 14, 2021, requiring the troubled refinery to cease operations after repeated flares and oil sprays contaminated drinking water and crops.
The U.S. Justice Department filed a complaint on behalf of the EPA in July 2021, saying that Limetree Bay refinery officials publicly minimized serious accidents and chemical releases that endangered St. Croix residents’ health as early as December 2020, two months before the refinery officially restarted operations.
The refinery had previously shut down in 2012 after years of economic troubles were compounded by violations of the Clean Air Act by former owner HOVENSA that was operated in part by the Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company named Petroleos de Venezeuela.
Since the most recent shutdown order, Limetree Bay filed for bankruptcy, and West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation (PHRT) were declared joint winning bidders of an auction in Texas bankruptcy court.
West Indies Petroleum (WIPL) expressed its intention to restart and operate the refinery, but the EPA said the facility must first apply for and receive the necessary permits and regulatory approvals.
WIPL subsequently issued a statement saying the company has no ownership interest in the St. Croix refinery.
Port Hamilton Refining did not respond to questions from The Daily News Thursday.
EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez reiterated that the agency “is committed to ensuring that the operations of the refinery complies with the law and does not pose any public health or environmental threats to the nearby communities.”
He referred additional questions from The Daily News to the U.S. Justice Department, which did not respond as of press time.
V.I. Water and Power Authority CEO Andrew Smith said WAPA does not expect the decision to have an effect of the Authority’s operations.