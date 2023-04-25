Lawyers for EHI Acquisitions, which is asserting ownership of Caneel Bay Resort on St. John, say the government’s motion to dismiss the company’s quiet title claim “fails at every level and should be denied,” according to a response filed in U.S. District Court Monday by EHI attorney Julien Adams.
The company filed a lawsuit on June 30, asking the court to declare that the U.S. government has no interest in Caneel Bay, and EHI Acquisitions LLC owns all right, title, and interest to the historic 150-acre property.
The government is asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, or enter judgement in favor of the United States. A previous motion to dismiss, which argued that the lawsuit did not include CBI Acquisitions as a necessary party, is still pending, and motions are due by June 30 of this year.
The lengthy legal battle over the property goes back to an agreement struck in 1983, when developer Laurance Rockefeller established the company Jackson Hole Preserve Inc., which donated the land to the National Park Service. But Jackson Hole retained the right to operate the resort until September 2023 in an unusual federal land deal that allowed the exclusive luxury hotel to operate in the national park on St. John.
Since then, a series of private operators have run the resort on park land under a “Retained Use Estate” agreement, or RUE. In recent years, CBI Acquisitions lobbied for a 60-year, no-bid lease extension as an incentive to rebuild the resort and recoup a purported $100 million investment after the 2017 hurricanes destroyed improvements to the property, which has not reopened to overnight guests.
The National Park Service announced in July 2021 that after the RUE expires in 2023, there will be a competitive lease process to redevelop Caneel Bay resort, after outcry from St. Johnians who demanded federal officials consider input from ancestral Virgin Islanders.
The quiet title claim filed by EHI added another layer of complexity to the already fraught situation, as the company argued that a “reverter” clause in the 1983 indenture meant the property now belongs to EHI.
But according to the government’s motion to dismiss, EHI is bound by the terms of the RUE, and only Jackson Hole Preserve Inc. could have exercised the “reverter” clause under the original 1983 indenture.
The response filed by EHI Monday argues that the government is relying “on the false premise that the 1983 Indenture implemented only one transaction,” Jackson Hole’s donation to the government, “and that the Indenture’s sole intent was ‘a gift.’”
The response goes on to say that the Indenture actually implemented two separate property transactions, the gift conveyance to the government, and “reservation of property interests and imposition of contractual obligations on the United States to preserve the long-term operation of a for-profit resort.”
The agreement also includes an option for the resort owner to terminate the operation and recover its investment, beginning with a one-year notice and offer.
The government argued that EHI did not make a valid offer, and it “would literally take an act of Congress to commit to EHI’s $70 million offer and environmental indemnification,” which would essentially give a “windfall” to a private company.
But Adams wrote in Monday’s response that the offer “did not propose an unconstitutional act. The United States does have the power to pay money and to provide an indemnification and release.”
The reverter clause would be triggered if the government did not accept the company’s offer, and “this does not provide a ‘windfall,’ it provides the resort operator with fair compensation for resort buildings that it has purchased or constructed, and then renovated and maintained for decades,” according to Adams.
The National Park Service has the funding to make the payment, and the government “is contractually bound by the agreed upon time period for acceptance,” according to the response. “EHI’s offer was valid. The offer ‘was a good faith offer’ and ‘the fair market value of the Improvements was greater than the value of the consideration requested from the United States.”
On Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller agreed to a request by EHI to file two documents under seal, and scheduled a status conference with the parties for today, which is not open to the public.
