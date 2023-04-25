Lawyers for EHI Acquisitions, which is asserting ownership of Caneel Bay Resort on St. John, say the government’s motion to dismiss the company’s quiet title claim “fails at every level and should be denied,” according to a response filed in U.S. District Court Monday by EHI attorney Julien Adams.

The company filed a lawsuit on June 30, asking the court to declare that the U.S. government has no interest in Caneel Bay, and EHI Acquisitions LLC owns all right, title, and interest to the historic 150-acre property.

