ST. THOMAS — Eight students from the St. Thomas- St. John District were awarded scholarships by the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a Friday night ceremony at the St. Thomas Synagogue.
The awards were part of the synagogue’s annual service to honor the late civil rights icon, promoting his vision by supporting local schools, a tradition members have upheld for more than 20 years.
Rabbi Shimon Moch said this MLK service is the most important undertaking by the St. Thomas Synagogue. It’s usually the biggest service of the year, though this year because of COVID-19, guests were limited.
“In terms of our history, there’s been nothing more important for the Jewish community than our association with the civil rights movement and with Martin Luther King and the Jewish leaders marching with him,” said Rabbi Shimon Moch before the service. “Martin Luther King was the one person who understood the relationship between all people. When one group of people are oppressed, we’re all oppressed. We, as Jews, understood that better than anyone else, so it was a natural association, and that has given us great satisfaction because we know we are on the right side of history as we march forward.”
One student from each high school on St. John and St. Thomas was chosen to receive a $500 scholarship. Students were nominated for the award by their principals or guidance counselors, based on essays about their own sources of inspiration and how they hope to institute change in the world.
Keynote speaker Geraldine Pitt, chief executive officer of Viya, was the first female CEO for Digicel and Cable and Wireless in Grenada, St. Vincent, Dominica and St. Lucia. She acknowledged that as recipients of the MLK award, the eight students are already making a difference in their community.
“As you navigate the complex world that you have inherited, remember that generations before you paved the way for your advancement. Pay it forward… because of leaders like Dr. King and the advancement of technology, you can each reach the world from right here in the Virgin Islands. I urge you to use your influence for good.”
From mental health, health care in the Black community, bullying and faith to climate change and environmental conservation, each of the eight students, who read their essays during the service, hope to tackle a different facet of society they — in spirit of Dr. King — want to champion to make the world a better place.
Aisha Khemani from Antilles School believes education is the key to world change.
“Provided the opportunity to help forge social change, I would harness the power of technology to provide educational access for marginalized populations worldwide,” she said in her speech.
If you want to change the world for good, you have to start small, according to Pierre Joseph from Ss. Peter and Paul School.
“If I start with something small, and many people decide to help, then we can make a difference that will affect the world,” he said.
“Change does not happen overnight. It’s up to the individual,” said Ariel Paul from Charlotte Amalie High School with a dual enrollment at the University of the Virgin Islands. ”But through information and outreach, more positive changes can be made. It’s not about a singular action. What comes after is what can change the world.”
Paul is also an intern with the Virgin Islands Daily News.
The 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Award winners: Makeda-Elizabeth Cabey, All Saints Cathedral School; Aisha Khemani, Antilles School; Ariel Paul, Charlotte Amalie High School; Liandra Dagou, Gifft Hill School; Anissa Wallen, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School; Samantha Curliss Subratee, Seventh-day Adventist School; Pierre Joseph, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School; and Kai Lewis-Yunus, V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy.