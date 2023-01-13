ST. THOMAS — Eight students from the St. Thomas- St. John District were awarded scholarships by the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a Friday night ceremony at the St. Thomas Synagogue.

The awards were part of the synagogue’s annual service to honor the late civil rights icon, promoting his vision by supporting local schools, a tradition members have upheld for more than 20 years.