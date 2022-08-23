Eight residents of the Herbert Grigg Home for the Aged on St. Croix have tested positive for COVID, and all apparently out of danger, according to a statement from Human Services Commissioner Kimberly Causey-Gomez.
Officials at Herbert Grigg, which falls under the management of Human Services, notified the family members of the eight residents who tested positive.
“These individuals have been moved into isolation in a separate wing in Herbert Grigg Home, and they will continue to receive enhanced medical care and supervision treatment there,” Causey-Gomez said in the prepared statement. “Until further notice, the Herbert Grigg Home for the Aged will not accept visitors on the campus.”
Human Services spokesperson Ryan Nugent did not respond to an email shortly after the statement was released asking how the eight contracted the virus and their age range. The eight, however, appear to have been vaccinated based on the department’s COVID-policy.
“After more than two years of continuous and ongoing efforts in maintaining a COVID-19 free environment at our senior residential facility on St. Croix during the pandemic, the Department of Human Services, and the staff at Herbert Grigg Home for the Aged is confirming, that eight (8) clients have tested positive for the virus,” Causey-Gomez announced in the prepared statement.
According to the news release, since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Herbert Grigg staff “have been diligent in taking the extra precautions by adhering to” policies and procedures including mandatory masking, social/physical distancing, when possible and “COVID-19 vaccinations for all residents” as well as providing updated education to staff about the COVID19 virus and vaccinations.
The home’s no-visitation policy was recently relaxed, according to the statement, but the decision came with mandating “weekly COVID-19 testing for both residents and staff.”
“However, even with this combined approach of preventative actions, eight clients were identified as positive for the COVID-19 virus during testing today,” according to Tuesday’s statement.
Human Services said that due to the stringent virus screening protocols already in place, the medical staff at Herbert Grigg “were able to identify and rapidly respond with treatment to the affected clients.”
While this outbreak at Herbert Grigg is being managed in-house, it wasn’t the case in 2020 at the height of the pandemic when 12 patients from the Queen Louise Home for the Aged tested positive.
A little over two years to the day, the eldest of 12 clients who were being treated at Schneider Hospital died. According to a news release from Human Services at the time, the 101-year-old woman died Aug. 18, and that while she tested positive for COVID-19, her cause of death was still being evaluated and protected under HIPAA laws.
Of the 11 other residents who tested positive, 10 were in good health, Human Services said then. A week prior, it was reported that more than half of the facility’s 17 elderly residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Schneider Hospital agreed to accept the 12 critically ill residents during an emergency meeting with officials from Human Services, the V.I. Health Department, Government House and hospital officials.
On Tuesday, Human Services said that Herbert Grigg received instance from the Department of Health’s Epidemiology team, and that the leadership of both departments will continue to meet to discuss “the daily strategy of addressing effective methods of combating the spread of coronavirus at the facility.”