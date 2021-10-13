We announce the passing of Ms. Eileen Morris, who died Sept. 29, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Simon; father, William Simon; and daughter, Jacqueline Morris.
She is survived by her children, Janet Boyd, Barry Morris, Jeffrey Freeman, Brenda Francis; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
The first viewing is Thursday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is Friday, Oct. 22, from 9 to 10 a.m. at New Herrnhut Moravian Church, St. Thomas, with the service at 10 a.m. at the New Herrnhut Moravian Church. Interment is at Moravian New Herrnhut Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.