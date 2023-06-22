Eleanor Todman
The family of Eleanor Todman announces her passing on June 5, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace West Todman; her father George Todman; and her partner, Keith Greenaway.
She is survived by her daughter, Lakesha Brady and son in law Carver Brady; sister, Hazel Kelch; niece, Tasida Kelch; great-nieces, Kalyna Nielsen, Tniya Jeffers, Xania and Xaia Fleming; nephew-in-law, Delvin Fleming and the Todman family.
A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral on St. Thomas. The family requests persons attending wear shades of blue.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.