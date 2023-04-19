TORTOLA—Five members of an Election Observer Mission from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region, is in the British Virgin Islands to observe the general election set for Monday.
They will be joined by three more members from the Caribbean over the weekend ahead of what’s known as Polling Day. Advanced Polling is today beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. on Tortola and Virgin Gorda. Early voting in Anegada will be for three hours from 9 a,m, to noon.
Fatoumatta Njai Nam, a Member of Parliament from the Republic of Gambia, who is leading the group of observers, said at a press conference on Tuesday that her team was invited by Gov. John Rankin. The group helps promote knowledge and understanding of constitutional, legislative, economical and social aspects of parliamentary democracy.
“We should also bear in mind that we are impartial, we can only recommend and it is up to the people of the Virgin Islands to do the implementations,” Nam said. “We cannot force them. We cannot impose on them. We can only observe and give our recommendations.”
Election analyst Anne Marlborough reiterated that the group is here simply to observe the election.
“Our role is a passive one, we won’t be interfering with the process at all in any way,” she said. “We have a consolidated methodology that governs our work and we abide by the declaration of principles for international election observation.”
She added, “It’s important to stress that our role isn’t one of assessment or comment about the politics, about the political outcome of this election.
“Instead, what we focus on is the quality of the election, the operational modalities of the election. We’re really looking at the conformity of the electoral process with the domestic and international frameworks that govern the elections here in the British Virgin Islands. We also look broadly at the legal and political context for the elections.”