BVI observers

Election Observers Vasil Vashchanka, left, Anne Marlborough, Fatoumatta Njai Nam, Fleur Ten Hacken and Matthew Hamilton will be joined by three other observers from the Caribbean over the weekend for the BVI elections on Monday.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA—Five members of an Election Observer Mission from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region, is in the British Virgin Islands to observe the general election set for Monday.

They will be joined by three more members from the Caribbean over the weekend ahead of what’s known as Polling Day. Advanced Polling is today beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. on Tortola and Virgin Gorda. Early voting in Anegada will be for three hours from 9 a,m, to noon.