V.I. election officials admitted to overlooking a technical glitch in Tuesday night’s vote count that inflated results by more than 2,000 votes, giving the public a mishmash of conflicting — and unreliable — numbers.
In a statement Thursday, the V.I. Elections System indicated that early voting results in the St. Thomas-St. John district were counted twice.
The discrepancy occurred when the district’s early voting and at-poll results were “inadvertently combined” when uploaded and transmitted to the St. Croix district for a final merging, the statement read. During that merging, the early voting results for the St. Thomas-St. John district were counted a second time.
V.I. Elections Board Chairman Raymond Williams said he called a board meeting on Thursday to audit the results and provide the public with a more accurate count.
The new results were released and uploaded to www.vivote.gov.
Williams, recalling Election night, said the board sought to satisfy the public’s need for information and moved with “haste” to get results out. In doing so, the board failed to notice the counting error, he said.
“In going forward, we’ll make sure that we review information before we publish it,” Williams said. “I just want the community to recognize that these results are not official until we certify the election on Nov. 16.”
Despite the error, the wins of seven Senate candidates in the St. Thomas-St. John district remained unchanged.
Outside of absentee ballots, Sen. Janelle Sarauw was the top vote-getter, with 4,248 votes, followed by Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory with 4,223 votes and Independent candidate Milton Potter with 3,931 votes.
Democrat Carla Joseph finished fourth, followed by Alma Francis Heyliger, Sen. Marvin Blyden and Sen. Dwayne DeGraff.
Both Sarauw and Frett-Gregory were contacted by the Elections System and notified of the situation, according to the statement.
“The Elections System apologizes for any inconvenience which has occurred and is committed to continue to operate in a fair, accessible, secure and transparent manner,” the statement read. On Thursday, the Elections System released its latest results that include the first day of absentee ballot results. Notably, Sarauw and Frett-Gregory again switch places, with Frett-Gregory taking the top spot with 4,414 votes, edging out Sarauw by four votes.
The counting of absentee ballots will resume Saturday and Nov. 14.
In regard to the referendum question, which asked voters whether they were in favor of another constitutional convention, 9,061 voters answered the question out of a total of 16,300 ballots cast, surpassing the 50% participation requirement.
Of the 9,061 voters, 6,557 said “yes,” fulfilling the other 50% requirement for the referendum to move forward.
Elections Board member and former chairman Arturo Watlington Jr. said Tuesday’s error, while identified and rectified, reflected badly on the board.
“The whole night of dissemination was not as professional as we would have liked it to be,” he said. “We’re not satisfied with how information was disseminated.”