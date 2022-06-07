Longtime Elections Board member Glenn Webster has died, according to an announcement from board Chairman Raymond Williams.
Williams issued a statement Thursday, which was posted to the V.I. Elections System website, expressing condolences to his loved ones.
“We pray for healing amongst his family, friends, members and staff of the Elections System of the Virgin Islands. May his soul rest in peace,” Williams wrote.
Webster, “was initially elected to the Board of Elections in November 2012 and began his tenure in January 2013, he was then re-elected to serve two more terms with his last election win in 2020,” according to the statement. “We extend our appreciation for his public service to our community. Glenn made sure his voice was heard and his decisions were ‘his own’ and he stood by them fervently.”
A Republican from St. Croix, Webster’s tenure was not without controversy. He was briefly suspended from the board and expelled from the Republican Territorial Committee in 2016 after making crass comments to board members during a meeting.
He was subsequently re-elected, and was two years into a four-year term at the time of his death, which came after a long period of ill health.
In response to questions from The Daily News, St. Croix Deputy Elections Supervisor Terrell Alexandre cited a section of the V.I. Code that requires the Board of Elections to certify the candidate from the 2020 election from the same political party with the next highest vote count to serve the remainder of the term within 30 days of a vacancy.