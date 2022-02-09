Members of the Board of Elections voted at a Tuesday meeting to approve a budget increase, from $5,000 to $20,000, for operations within the Elections Office of the Supervisor.
The vote was in response to a request by Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes — who originally sought an increase of $50,000 — for the board to revisit a spending cap for her office, noting her concern that the $5,000 cap would limit the office’s ability to operate.
“As an organization that must make purchasing decisions, sometimes hourly, I am concerned this will hamstring the organization,” Fawkes said in her Supervisor’s Report to the board.
Fawkes added that the $50,000 was an average figure for boards’ budgets, and that based on her eight years in the position, the $5,000 is not adequate.
Member Barbara Jackson-McIntosh opposed making the change, noting that in general, all items should be budgeted for.
“It’s about accountability, the board is accountable no matter who spends the money,” McIntosh said.
After some discussion, board members approved an amendment that would reduce the $50,000 request to $20,000, and the motion passed.
Fawkes also told board members Tuesday about a proposal that would change voters’ status from active to inactive if they have not voted since 2014.
“If you are an inactive voter, you are still registered to vote. The voter can update their registration any time before 7 p.m. on election day and receive a ballot,” Fawkes said in her report.
“We want to see the true number of participation since this will be a gubernatorial election,” Fawkes said.
Fawkes also announced that, starting on Tuesday, Elections offices will extend hours for voter registration.
St. Thomas and St. Croix voters can register at the office anytime between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and St. John residents can register to vote on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chairman Raymond Williams said the board will have an additional meeting to further discuss the closing of polling places in both the St. Thomas-St. John and St. Croix districts.
Fawkes noted that the site closures were first recommended during a July board meeting, as many of them are no longer federally approved because they are not ADA compliant.