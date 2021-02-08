The V.I. Board of Elections on Friday voted to establish an education subcommittee to better inform the public of the voting process, why it matters and how doing so will likely mean a smoother election day experience.
The subcommittee, which will be chaired by board member Lisa Harris-Moorhead, will focus on getting people registered to vote, getting them familiar with voting machines and getting them out to the polls.
“In every election, we have people who literally can’t function and don’t understand what voting means or the power of voting,” said Harris-Moorhead. “Some people still feel that voting has nothing to do with them.”
Board members suggested a focus on students, naturalized citizens and inmates — those who may have an interest in voting but are unsure of their rights or options.
The subcommittee will be the board’s third, joining the personnel and governance subcommittees, chaired by board members Lydia Hendricks and Barbara Jackson-McIntosh, respectively.
The formation of an education subcommittee comes after a 2020 midterm election cycle, where voters’ lack of familiarity with voting machines was seen as a cause for long lines.
V.I. Elections Board Chairman Raymond Williams noted in an earlier interview with The Daily News that a lot of people were using the ExpressVote machines for the first time in the election and that this, in turn, led to significant delays.
“We got to go back and reconfigure how we treat that process,” he said.
The subcommittee also comes as voter turnout remains relatively low in the territory. Out of 46,076 registered voters in 2020, only 20,967 cast a ballot. In the 2018 General Election, only 26,346 voters cast a ballot out of a total of 51,095 registered voters.
Separately, the board on Friday approved the election of member Atanya Springette to serve as vice chairman of the board and Lilliana Belardo De O’Neal as secretary.