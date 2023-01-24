ST. THOMAS – V.I. Board of Elections Chairman Raymond Williams was re-elected at a Wednesday meeting on St. Thomas, leaving one member who was absent crying foul and vowing to take the matter to court over the “illegally convened meeting.”
“Of course, it will be contested because no business of the Elections board can be conducted without a quorum,” board member Arturo Watlington Jr. told The Daily News Wednesday following the meeting.
Watlington, an attorney who is also a former board chair and former senator, won’t have to take such an action, however, as Williams plans to nullify the proceedings for a do-over next month.
The chaos ensued after Williams gaveled the meeting to its 11 a.m. start Wednesday morning, ignoring the “Roll Call” listed on the agenda and proceeding to the next item, voting for the chair, according to Michael Joseph, one of six board members in attendance.
He said he requested a “quorum call” and was essentially ignored.
A quorum for Wednesday’s meeting would be eight of the 14-member board, but Williams went ahead with the meeting anyway after asking for a “second” to Joseph’s motion. Hearing none, he said the motion failed, according to Joseph.
According to Virgin Islands Code, Title 18, Section 41 (h), “The quorum of each Board shall be a majority of its members. No official action may be taken by a Board unless at a regular meeting, or a meeting called by the Chairman or by the members of the Board, at which a quorum is present by affirmative vote of a majority of its members present.”
Joseph, an attorney, replaced the late Glenn Webster on the board as one of two Republican members. Former Sen. Lilliana Belardo de O’ Neal is the other Republican member.
Joseph told The Daily News that a “second” of a motion is unnecessary in accordance with V.I. law, as it pertains to a quorum. Watlington, who is also an attorney, confirmed that a second of a motion for a quorum is not warranted.
“Mr. Williams decided it was a continuation meeting when in fact it was not. Truth is the meeting was illegal. It was illegally convened. It was a new meeting with a new agenda,” he said.
According to both Watlington and Joseph, the board attempted to elect a new chairman at a Jan. 10 meeting.
Watlington said that “it ended up in a tie vote between Alicia Wells and Raymond Williams” with everyone voting except Wells, who was absent. The former board chairman said he made a motion to suspend voting until the next meeting.
At that time, three members — Epiphane Joseph, Angeli Leerdam and Belardo de O’ Neal — said they would be unavailable after Jan. 21 to meet.
“Nonetheless, the chairman called a meeting for today,” Watlington said.
The vote was “by secret ballot,” meaning board members voted by ballot without having to identify who they were. Williams later declared himself duly re-elected with five votes, which presumably included his.
In addition to Joseph and Williams, the other members present at Wednesday’s meeting were Florine Audain-Hassell, Shikima Jones-Sprauve, Kareem T. Francis and Atanya Springette Boschulte.
Asked about his vote, Joseph said he declined “to vote present or to abstain — but I returned a blank ballot to the box to prove how many people were there.”
“I told the chairman we are in an absurd position, for without a quorum any one member can vote to re-elect him,” Joseph said.
Williams, when reached by The Daily News, said a do-over vote for the position would be held in early February, as his own review of the Election Board’s rules confirmed other members’ concerns.
“Although we were reconvening, we still needed to establish the quorum, so I’m recalling the vote and making today’s proceedings null until we can reconvene with a quorum present,” Williams said, which he also expessed in a statement released thereafter. The statement said Williams said he had “reconvened the meeting held on Jan. 10, 2023, to organize the executive leadership of the board.”
Both Joseph and Watlington, however, disputed that the meeting was a continuation of the Jan. 10, where a quorum was present.
Joseph on Wednesday went as far as reaching the board’s certified reporter for the minutes of the Jan. 10 meeting and learned that “Shikima Jones made a motion to adjourn, and it was seconded by board member Lisa Harris Moorhead.”